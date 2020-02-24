Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Turkcell trumpets 'record' mobile ARPU growth in Q4

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/24/2020
Comment (0)

Turkcell appears to be one of the few telcos to have made a pretty good stab at turning itself into a digital services provider, attributing 2019 sales growth to strong ARPU performance that in turn was driven by technologies which "enable us to make the right offer to the right customer at the right time."

The Turkish operator reported an 18.1% year-on-year increase in revenue to 25.13 billion Turkish lira ($4.1 billion) in 2019, accompanied by an 18.6% rise in EBITDA to TRY10.42 billion ($1.7 billion) and a 60.6% increase in net income to TRY3.2 billion ($520 million). It said the revenue growth was on the back of the strong ARPU performance of Turkcell Turkey, with an increase in mobile blended ARPU (excluding machine-to-machine communications) of 17.7% to TRY42.6 ($7) in 2019. In the fourth quarter alone, mobile blended ARPU was said to have increased by a record 22.7% to TRY 45.9 ($7.50).

Murat Erkan, the CEO of Turkcell who took over from digitalization champion Kaan Terzioğlu in March 2019, said the "analysis of big data and use of AI with our advanced analytical capabilities enable us to make the right offer to the right customer at the right time. In our telecom business, which we manage with a micro-segment approach, we can diversify our offers and extend dynamic pricing." (See VEON names new bosses as CEO Burns steps aside.)

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Erkan affirmed that digital services remained "one of our strategic focus areas" and said BiP (instant messaging), fizy (music), TV+, Dergilik (digital publishing) and lifebox (storage) were the most preferred Turkcell applications in 2019. He provided an example of how artificial intelligence is being applied to enhance these products, noting that the telco began to use "AI-enabled personalized content on our Dergilik, fizy and TV+ platforms, while also entering into advertising collaborations."

Turkcell said it generated TRY1 billion ($160 million) in revenue from digital services on a standalone basis in 2019, and it aims to increase this 2.5 times over the next three years. Total subscriber numbers in Turkey stood at 35.7 million by the year end, of which the majority (20.4 million) were postpaid mobile subscribers. Prepaid mobile users declined to 12.4 million, while fixed-line fiber subscribers reached just under 1.5 million.

For more on this topic, see:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Multi-Vendor Automation for Established IP Networks: A Telefónica Case Study
Chromatic Dispersion in 10Gb/s DWDM Systems
Network Slicing and 5G Future Shock
Building the modern 5G network requires the use of modern digital solutions
Beyond Mobile Network Sharing: Regulatory Challenges in Dense Urban Areas
Fiber in 5G Networks
5G Core: 5G System Architecture Poster
SD-WAN Security Services: Implementation, Integration & Impacts
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technical Innovation Accelerates Connecting the Unconnected, Says Huawei's Ritchie Peng By Huawei
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE