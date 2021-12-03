Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Qualcomm struggles to meet growing chip demand – report

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/12/2021
Comment (0)

A shortfall in the global supply of chipsets that has been affecting technology industries including telecoms and consumer electronics is causing considerable problems for customers of smartphone chip supplier Qualcomm, according to a report from Reuters.

The news agency said that multiple Android smartphone manufacturers have reported experiencing a shortage of Qualcomm's application processors.

Apparently demand has been rising as phone makers seek to benefit from the migration away from Huawei devices in the wake of US sanctions on the China-based vendor.

Emergency call: According to Reuters, the global shortfall in chipsets is stifling Qualcomm's supply chain. (Source: Qualcomm)
Emergency call: According to Reuters, the global shortfall in chipsets is stifling Qualcomm's supply chain.
(Source: Qualcomm)

For example, South Korea-based Samsung and China's Xiaomi are said to have lamented the shortage of the essential smartphone components.

Reuters said Qualcomm has found it hard to meet this higher-than-expected demand, in part due to a shortage of some subcomponents used in its chips.

Qualcomm has not commented on the report. The technology company has already acknowledged that there are shortages across the industry although it continues to insist that it will hit a fiscal second-quarter sales forecast given in February.

In its earnings presentation for the first fiscal quarter to December 27, 2020, Cristiano Amon, who succeeds Steve Mollenkopf as CEO in June, said there are a couple of factors driving this trend.

"One is a V-shaped recovery … across many of the sectors ... We saw acceleration of digital transformation, and especially for Qualcomm and QCT, we have seen an opportunity with the expansion of [the] addressable market. Huawei represents a 16% of the market. That becomes available to us across all of our OEMs. So that's driving a situation that demand is outpacing supply," Amon said, according to a company transcript of the earnings call.

Other chip makers are also feeling the heat. Hock Tan, the CEO of Broadcom, said during an earnings call that customers are now increasing semiconductor orders at a rapid pace. About 90% of Broadcom's 2021 supply has already been ordered by customers.

Silicon solutions

The effects of the global chip shortage are clearly spreading. Optical networking company Infinera recently said the situation could cost it up to $10 million over the next three months, for example.

Partly in response, President Biden is planning to issue an executive order in the coming days designed to increase the domestic production of silicon for applications ranging from power steering to 5G.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

On the other side of the pond, meanwhile, the European Commission (EC) has laid out an ambitious plan to ramp up production of the latest chips.

It believes that the production of "cutting-edge and sustainable semiconductors" in Europe, which include processors, should represent at least 20% of world production in value by the end of the decade. That doubles the 10% share the region claimed in 2020.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE