Double checking: Are you going to MWC Barcelona?

A month ago we asked if you were going to MWC Barcelona, the communications industry's largest tradeshow and something of a de facto global meeting place. The event, scheduled to begin Monday, June 28, will be one of the first large in-person events in the telecom industry since the pandemic began.

In the US, the COVID-19 vaccination pace looks promising. About 107.3 million people were fully vaccinated in the US as of Wednesday and, as a percentage of the population, about 32% of Americans are now fully vaccinated. The number of deaths, on average, in the US is down to about 700 a day.

Spain has fully vaccinated 11% of its population. The US State Department is still warning Americans against traveling to Spain, but the world's largest mobile lobby is rolling out the red carpet for its guests. The GSMA struck a deal with Spain's government that "allows entry to those registrants who are currently denied entry, including those from China and the USA, to enter Spain for the purposes of attending and doing business at MWC21."

Indeed, the messages are still mixed so we think it's worth seeing if our readers' opinions have changed.

Please take our five-question survey about your MWC plans so we can learn more. The survey will be kept open for a month and we'll share the early results in a few days.

<a href="https://philharvey0564.survey.fm/light-reading-s-mwc21-quick-survey-may-2021">View Survey</a>

Related stories:

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading