Versa Networks ACE Partner Program enables partners to capitalize on rapidly growing SASE and secure SD-WAN market

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Versa Networks, the leader in SASE and Secure SD-WAN, today unveiled the Versa ACE (Accelerate, Captivate, Engage) Partner Program. It is the company's first formal global channel partner program for VARs, SIs, SPs and MSPs. The launch of this new program follows the global expansion of Versa channel sales and channel marketing to address the unprecedented demand for Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE.

The Versa ACE Partner Program will expand the ecosystem of highly engaged Versa partners delivering unique customer value through the differentiated Versa Titan, Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE solutions. The program provides formalized sales, pre-sales, and technical training focused on enabling partners to build specialties and become Titan Specialized, Secure SD-WAN Specialized and SASE Specialized. Versa ACE Partners are rewarded for achieving competency and expertise in their specialty areas and are eligible for discount, sales and marketing benefits to open new revenue opportunities.

"We're excited about our inclusion in the Versa ACE Partner Program," said Michael Brennan, VP, Strategic Channels of QOS Networks. "We've seen great value from our partnership with Versa and the important benefits that the ACE Program provides. This addition of Versa to our product portfolio continues our commitment to act as the client's trusted advisor and allows QOS to leverage Versa's comprehensive security, full-featured SD-WAN, advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, seamless multi-cloud, and sophisticated analytics capabilities. This enables QOS to address the ever-growing needs from our customer engagements regarding SASE and Secure SD-WAN solutions."

The Versa ACE Partner Program provides partners with a ramp to revenue plan which enables them to quickly onboard and successfully start generating pipeline within 90 days. Included in the ramp-up resources is enablement through Versa Academy, a global learning platform. Over the past six months Versa Academy has delivered more than 26,000 hours of instructor-led training, trained 800 engineers globally, and issued more than 100 Specialist certifications.

"Versa Academy imparts industry-leading technical knowledge and certifications for the most versatile and full-featured Secure SD-WAN solution in the industry," said Chitresh Yadav, Global Head of Sales Engineering at Versa Networks. "The rapid growth of Secure SD-WAN and SASE has generated strong demand for engineers and architects to learn how to design, administer, manage and operate SASE and Secure SD-WAN networks."

Versa ACE partners are provided with a program structure which fosters a synergistic relationship for growth, new opportunities, and prosperity both today and into the future. The program structure requires that partners complete the prescriptive sales, pre-sales and technical training and certifications to successfully facilitate customer engagements that deliver unique customer value.

"Versa channel partners have always been critical to Versa's success and we are excited to roll out a formal global channel partner program for them," said John Atchison, Head of Global Channel Marketing with Versa. "Partners prefer to work with vendors such as Versa who provide them with groundbreaking technology and the ability to deliver unique, differentiated customer value to maintain competitive advantage. Versa will accelerate our global expansion this year and will rely on a strong ecosystem of partners to reach our aggressive goals."

The Versa ACE Partner Program is the formal global channel partner program for VARs, SIs, SPs, and MSPs. The Versa ACE Partner Program structure and framework are built on three core concepts to accelerate time-to-revenue by building skills and expertise in partners' area of specialty; captivate and retain market attention through the delivery of unique, differentiated customer value; and engage with customers to build trust and foster customer loyalty and preference for Versa SASE, Versa Secure SD-WAN, and Versa Titan. The program is created to generate new recurring revenue opportunities and increase profitability and margins through the creation of new partner value-added services. These services complement Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE solutions and enable partners to differentiate themselves from their competitors. With Versa, partners are set up for success today and into the future. For more information or to join the Versa ACE Partner Program visit https://versa-networks.com/partners/.

Versa Networks