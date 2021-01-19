Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Versa Networks ACE Partner Program enables partners to capitalize on rapidly growing SASE and secure SD-WAN market

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/19/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Versa Networks, the leader in SASE and Secure SD-WAN, today unveiled the Versa ACE (Accelerate, Captivate, Engage) Partner Program. It is the company's first formal global channel partner program for VARs, SIs, SPs and MSPs. The launch of this new program follows the global expansion of Versa channel sales and channel marketing to address the unprecedented demand for Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE.

The Versa ACE Partner Program will expand the ecosystem of highly engaged Versa partners delivering unique customer value through the differentiated Versa Titan, Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE solutions. The program provides formalized sales, pre-sales, and technical training focused on enabling partners to build specialties and become Titan Specialized, Secure SD-WAN Specialized and SASE Specialized. Versa ACE Partners are rewarded for achieving competency and expertise in their specialty areas and are eligible for discount, sales and marketing benefits to open new revenue opportunities.

"We're excited about our inclusion in the Versa ACE Partner Program," said Michael Brennan, VP, Strategic Channels of QOS Networks. "We've seen great value from our partnership with Versa and the important benefits that the ACE Program provides. This addition of Versa to our product portfolio continues our commitment to act as the client's trusted advisor and allows QOS to leverage Versa's comprehensive security, full-featured SD-WAN, advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, seamless multi-cloud, and sophisticated analytics capabilities. This enables QOS to address the ever-growing needs from our customer engagements regarding SASE and Secure SD-WAN solutions."

The Versa ACE Partner Program provides partners with a ramp to revenue plan which enables them to quickly onboard and successfully start generating pipeline within 90 days. Included in the ramp-up resources is enablement through Versa Academy, a global learning platform. Over the past six months Versa Academy has delivered more than 26,000 hours of instructor-led training, trained 800 engineers globally, and issued more than 100 Specialist certifications.

"Versa Academy imparts industry-leading technical knowledge and certifications for the most versatile and full-featured Secure SD-WAN solution in the industry," said Chitresh Yadav, Global Head of Sales Engineering at Versa Networks. "The rapid growth of Secure SD-WAN and SASE has generated strong demand for engineers and architects to learn how to design, administer, manage and operate SASE and Secure SD-WAN networks."

Versa ACE partners are provided with a program structure which fosters a synergistic relationship for growth, new opportunities, and prosperity both today and into the future. The program structure requires that partners complete the prescriptive sales, pre-sales and technical training and certifications to successfully facilitate customer engagements that deliver unique customer value.

"Versa channel partners have always been critical to Versa's success and we are excited to roll out a formal global channel partner program for them," said John Atchison, Head of Global Channel Marketing with Versa. "Partners prefer to work with vendors such as Versa who provide them with groundbreaking technology and the ability to deliver unique, differentiated customer value to maintain competitive advantage. Versa will accelerate our global expansion this year and will rely on a strong ecosystem of partners to reach our aggressive goals."

The Versa ACE Partner Program is the formal global channel partner program for VARs, SIs, SPs, and MSPs. The Versa ACE Partner Program structure and framework are built on three core concepts to accelerate time-to-revenue by building skills and expertise in partners' area of specialty; captivate and retain market attention through the delivery of unique, differentiated customer value; and engage with customers to build trust and foster customer loyalty and preference for Versa SASE, Versa Secure SD-WAN, and Versa Titan. The program is created to generate new recurring revenue opportunities and increase profitability and margins through the creation of new partner value-added services. These services complement Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE solutions and enable partners to differentiate themselves from their competitors. With Versa, partners are set up for success today and into the future. For more information or to join the Versa ACE Partner Program visit https://versa-networks.com/partners/.

Versa Networks

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE