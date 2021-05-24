Versa granted 15th patent extending SASE leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced the granting of its 15th patent related to its Versa SASE offering delivered via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both. The latest patents, issued last month, represent continued security, SD-WAN, bandwidth management, and high availability differentiation and innovation to deliver the most consistent and high-performing user experience for secure access to applications anywhere in the world.

U.S. Patent #10,972,387 is the 15th SASE patent issued to Versa and improves superior application performance for SASE deployments using unique application link scoring mechanisms based on network profiles. Applications are directed to the most appropriate connection delivering the highest performance while maintaining strict security protection.

Versa was also granted U.S. Patent #10,972,337 last month, which delivers differentiated protections against network shutdown and provides a consistent high availability (HA) environment to avoid data corruption or failures from split brain clustering. Ensuring high availability is more than just a good network failover strategy; this patent ensures that all corporate services are available with the least downtime and interruptions, allowing for better security visibility and control.

Notable prior patents include U.S. Patents #9,231,871 and #9,762,494, which implement flow distribution tables for exclusive packet flow load balancing that is critical for cloud and on-premises security and networking implementations for SASE. These technologies protect the network from being overloaded by malicious activity such as a Denial of Service (DoS) attack while simultaneously meeting the most stringent Quality of Service (QoS) requirements for all corporate applications.

"Versa Networks provides the most reliable and full-featured SASE services delivering the best end user experience anywhere in the world, and these patents allow us to offer unique SASE capabilities to keep up with organizations' evolving secure connectivity needs," said Apurva Mehta, Versa co-founder and CTO. "Since Day 1 nearly a decade ago Versa set out to create a unique and highly differentiated architecture that has remained ahead of the competition, and today we continue to innovate with an extensive IP portfolio that meets and exceeds the expectations of our customers, partners and investors."

SASE demands secure implementation at scale. Previous U.S. Patent #9,621,460 provides the ability to uniquely scale SASE services by securely sharing private IP network prefixes and transport IP addresses, which are then used by the system to reach each location. This technology is designed within the foundation of Versa SASE and used at scale by Enterprises and Service Providers around the world.

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated SASE services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry's leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its recent industry report.

Versa's differentiated single-pass architecture is recognized by the U.S. Patent Office for its ground-breaking delivery of SASE services. At the core of the Versa SASE services is continual innovation to provide more reliable and optimized networking that delivers a consistent application experience anywhere in the world. These 15 patents reflect Versa's identity of product innovation from the inception of the company and demonstrate the company's leadership in R&D of SASE services. Additional Versa patents granted related to its SASE services include:

U.S. Patent No. 9,477,471: Maintaining lock-free, high-frequency, high-performance counters in software

U.S. Patent No. 10,091,078: Method and computing device for shaping traffic across a wide area network (WAN)

U.S. Patent No. 10,142,298: Method and system for protecting data flow between pairs of branch nodes in a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN)

U.S. Patent No. 10,148,456: Connecting multiple customer sites over a wide area network (WAN) using an overlay network

U.S. Patent No. 10,523,556: Method and system for routing connections in a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN)

U.S. Patent No. 10,523,570: Method and system for shaping traffic from an egress port in a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN)

U.S. Patent No. 10,693,775: Method and system for providing automatic router assignment in a virtual environment

U.S. Patent No. 10,771,382: Method and system for balancing network load in a virtual environment

U.S. Patent No. 10,972,379: Application performance-based path selection

U.S. Patent No. 10,972,380: Method for configuring a connection using redundant service nodes

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE was built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack managed via a single interface, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors. Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components. Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organizations.

