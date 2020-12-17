Sign In Register
QOS Networks adds new managed SASE and SD-WAN services

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/17/2020
IRVINE, Calif. – QOS Networks announced today next-generation offerings that enable multi-cloud access, edge security, and network analytics to maximize return on investment. This includes delivering a managed SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) offering to their customers through expanded partnerships with market-leading SD-WAN platforms.

QOS Networks is a managed network services provider that specializes in the deployment, management and enhanced visibility of the edge stack including SD-WAN, Security, WIFI and more. Gartner is predicting that up to 30% of enterprises will adopt SASE-derived architecture as a foundation for their security approach by 2025. As market demand continues to increase for secure and diverse solutions, the QOS Networks Intelligent Network Platform provides customers visibility across their multi-cloud and security infrastructure, delivering superior solutions that maximize efficiency and productivity.

QOS Networks has partnered with the top SD-WAN solutions available in the market, including VMware SD-WAN, Versa Networks and Palo Alto Networks, to design and deliver the right technical and financial solutions to enterprises.

Read the full release here.

QOS Networks.

