Podcast: MNJ's COO on SD-WAN & MPLS market trends





MNJ Technologies COO Ben Niernberg returns to the Light Reading podcast to discuss predictions for growth in the MPLS and SD-WAN markets.

According to a recent Avant Communications report, over 60% of enterprises plan to increase or significantly increase their SD-WAN usage this year and 59% plan to increase MPLS usage in 2021.

Niernberg shares his perspective on these results, explaining that enterprises' plan to increase SD-WAN usage wasn't a surprise to him since the technology is "well past the early adoption phase."

On the flip side, Niernberg says the planned increase in MPLS usage did stand out to him. "We were never believers that SD-WAN was the death of MPLS. MPLS still had a place in the marketplace and there was still a need for it in many cases, specifically in data center to data center connections. It does shock me a little bit to see that level in MPLS, I would have said the market would stay flat... I just didn't think it was a growth space."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading