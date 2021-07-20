Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Masergy unveils broadband performance feature for last-mile access

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 7/20/2021
Comment (0)

For businesses with champagne taste on a beer budget, Masergy is working to bring the performance of private Ethernet circuits to public broadband connections with its new Masergy Performance Edge.

"Today broadband is being used ubiquitously" in home and business sites, says Ajay Pandya, director of Product Management for Masergy. "We are seeing this over the last year a lot. We used to sell 60-70% of our sites with one of the links as broadband. Now it's in the 90's."

Broadband can be up to 70% cheaper than private access networks, says Pandya, but it's still a "best effort" technology that doesn't always provide reliable performance for applications such as voice and video conferencing.

"If I'm a contact center person or a power-user executive delivering my quarterly announcement to analysts, I don't want the connection to be any less than excellent," says Pandya. He adds that Masergy aims to also address the quality of last-mile connections with Performance Edge.

The patent-pending Performance Edge is aimed at assisting home workers, SD-WAN, SASE and MPLS customers in improving their broadband performance by reducing packet loss. The feature can be added on to Masergy's SD-WAN and SASE services, but there is an additional cost to utilize Performance Edge. In addition, it's currently centrally managed, so customers need to request it directly from Masergy to turn the service on.

Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst of ZK Research, says Performance Edge could be useful in delivering the "performance of private IT with broadband" for remote workers, retail and small branch locations. Kerravala says Masergy is "using a multitude of different optimization techniques to make that broadband connection work better" with tools such as WAN optimization, compression and forward-error correction.

"SD-WAN does a good job of load balancing across two connections, but there are a number of situations where you only have your broadband connection available … Masergy also has their MPLS backbone, so it's the combination of two that gives you the end-to-end performance. Performance Edge optimizes the last mile, and Masergy has always been good at the middle mile," says Kerravala.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
It's Time to Be Proactive By Dean Stoneback, SCTE
3E-Architecture Helps Operators Towards a Value-Centric 5G Evolution By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE