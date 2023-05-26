Sign In Register
Rajeev Suri to leave Inmarsat following Viasat deal

LONDON – Inmarsat, a world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, announced today that Rajeev Suri will stand down as chief executive on completion of the company's sale to Viasat, the US satellite communications group. Mr. Suri has been nominated by the shareholder consortium that acquired Inmarsat in 2019 to serve as a Board Director of Viasat upon completion of the sale. He will also be involved with ensuring a smooth transition period in his role as a member of Viasat's Board of Directors.

Inmarsat Chair Andrew Sukawaty will also stand down from his position on completion and will join the Viasat Board of Directors. As announced previously, the shareholder consortium has the right to designate two nominees to the Viasat Board of Directors at the closing of the transaction, with one of those nominees being Andrew Sukawaty, current Chairman of Inmarsat, and the other being Mr. Suri.

Mr. Suri's tenure at Inmarsat and his expected nomination to the Viasat board was endorsed by representatives of the shareholder consortium that acquired Inmarsat in 2019, comprising CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, funds advised by Warburg Pincus LLC, and funds advised by Apax Partners LLP.

Mr. Sukawaty served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inmarsat from 2003-2011 and Chairman from 2011-2019 when the shareholder consortium took the company private. He then continued as Chairman from 2019 to today.

Read the full press release here.

Inmarsat

