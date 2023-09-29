Sponsored By

OneWeb, Eutelsat merge to form integrated GEO-LEO satellite firmOneWeb, Eutelsat merge to form integrated GEO-LEO satellite firm

OneWeb, Eutelsat will operate as Eutelsat Group post-merger, using a combination of GEO and LEO satellites to provide connectivity services.

Gagandeep Kaur

September 29, 2023

2 Min Read
A satellite orbiting the Earth.
(Source: Jose Luis Stephens/Alamy Stock Photo)

OneWeb and Paris-based Eutelsat Communications announced the completion of their merger this week, leading to the formation of Eutelsat Group. The company claims it will be the world's first integrated GEO-LEO integrated satellite communications operator.

Backed by the UK government and Bharti Group, OneWeb operates a global low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications network of over 600 satellites. Eutelsat has, meanwhile, traditionally focused on geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) satellites. The combination of GEO and LEO satellites will allow the combined entity to provide high-speed and low-latency connectivity services across the world. 

OneWeb's network is already active and should be operational worldwide by end of this year. The companies expect that a combined GEO-LEO service will open up new markets and applications for customers, such as fixed connectivity for backhaul and corporate networks. They also target government services, as well as maritime and inflight mobile connectivity.

After the merger, OneWeb will become a subsidiary of Eutelsat and operate commercially as Eutelsat OneWeb, with London remaining its center of operations. Eutelsat Group will continue to be listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange and has applied for standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, says the press note.

Related:Here comes the new satellite age

"Closing the digital divide is a critical mission for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and this combination will synergize the efforts of both businesses and will accelerate our progress," says Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises.  "Today, we have created a company which will bring connectivity to all people around the world and will help us achieve our last-mile connectivity," he added. 

"We will be moving fast to accelerate the growth of the combined business. With the support of strategic shareholders of both entities, we are confident of maximising financial performance and operational excellence, while capitalising on the high-return investment of next generation satellites," says Dominique D'Hinnin, chairman of the board of directors at Eutelsat Group

The combined entity expects to grow at a double-digit revenue CAGR over the medium to long term, hoping to reach around €2 billion (US$2.12 billion) in 2027. "Adjusted EBITDA for the combined entity is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR over the same period, outpacing revenue growth," says the press release.   

Mittal will serve as the vice president (co-chair) of the board of directors at Eutelsat Group, while his son, Shravin Bharti Mittal, will take on the role of director on the board of Eutelsat Group. Akhil Gupta, vice chairman of Bharti Enterprises, will continue to serve as a director on the board of OneWeb. 

Related:OneWeb announces LEO coverage expansion

Satellite-based communications have evolved over the last few years and are emerging as a viable technology to help connect people in remote and rural areas. 

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice

Featured Videos

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Two badly dressed men stand in front of a window that won't open.
Open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN

Sep 28, 2023

GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair
Network Automation
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program

Sep 27, 2023

T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan
Network Automation
T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan dives into network slicing
T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan dives into network slicing

Sep 27, 2023

Leading Lights Awards 2023 logo
Network Automation
Light Reading's Leading Lights 2023: The Winners
Light Reading's Leading Lights 2023: The Winners

Sep 25, 2023

Recently Added
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE