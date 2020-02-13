Roll call: Who's still going to Barcelona?

The GSMA canceled its big MWC trade show this year in Barcelona due to fears over the spreading coronavirus. But the city itself remains open, as do the airlines, hotels, subways and restaurants that MWC attendees rely on.

Which all raises the question: Are you still going to Barcelona anyway?

In the below chart, I will attempt to keep track of all the companies and prominent individuals who still plan to go to Barcelona. I will keep this article updated for the next two weeks.

The goal is to let you know whether anyone else is still planning to be in Barcelona for meetings. After all, most of us already paid for MWC hotel and airfare, and Barcelona is wonderful this time of year.

If you are still planning to go to Barcelona, please let me know. You can email me or tweet at me or let me know on LinkedIn. I will add your name to the below list.

And if you're on the fence about it, bookmark this page and come back to it in a few days. By then, I'll either have a long list of people still attending or no list whatsoever. Then you can make your decision.

Table 1: Companies or prominent individuals still going to Barcelona

