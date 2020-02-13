Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Events
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Mobile World Congress

Roll call: Who's still going to Barcelona?

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/13/2020
Comment (0)

The GSMA canceled its big MWC trade show this year in Barcelona due to fears over the spreading coronavirus. But the city itself remains open, as do the airlines, hotels, subways and restaurants that MWC attendees rely on.

Which all raises the question: Are you still going to Barcelona anyway?

In the below chart, I will attempt to keep track of all the companies and prominent individuals who still plan to go to Barcelona. I will keep this article updated for the next two weeks.

The goal is to let you know whether anyone else is still planning to be in Barcelona for meetings. After all, most of us already paid for MWC hotel and airfare, and Barcelona is wonderful this time of year.

If you are still planning to go to Barcelona, please let me know. You can email me or tweet at me or let me know on LinkedIn. I will add your name to the below list.

And if you're on the fence about it, bookmark this page and come back to it in a few days. By then, I'll either have a long list of people still attending or no list whatsoever. Then you can make your decision.

Table 1: Companies or prominent individuals still going to Barcelona

Company or individual Status Details
-- -- --
-- -- --

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Chromatic Dispersion in 10Gb/s DWDM Systems
Network Slicing and 5G Future Shock
Building the modern 5G network requires the use of modern digital solutions
Beyond Mobile Network Sharing: Regulatory Challenges in Dense Urban Areas
Fiber in 5G Networks
SD-WAN Security Services: Implementation, Integration & Impacts
e-Book - Transforming Telecommunications with Intelligent Automation
White Paper: Visualize, Optimize and Automate with Intent-Based Network Optimization Tools
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from DanoVision
Meet My Small Cell

Small cells are rolling out in neighborhoods all over the US. I decided to go find mine.

How Will 5G Play in Super Bowl

5G is going to play a big role during this year's Super Bowl. But each of the top US wireless network operators is taking a slightly different tack when it comes to the big game.

Here's Why It Might Be Time to Worry About mmWave 5G

A new year is upon us, but neither Verizon nor AT&T has shared concrete, quantifiable plans for 5G in millimeter-wave spectrum in 2020. Is this cause for concern?

Report Blows Holes in Anonymized Location Privacy Claims

Companies dealing with users' cellphone location data promise that it's kept securely and anonymously. A new report from the NYT again serves to cast serious doubts on those claims.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE