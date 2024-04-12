A new report indicates Chinese officials are requiring domestic telecom companies like China Mobile and China Telecom to phase out the use of US-made chips, affecting companies such as Intel and AMD.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

April 12, 2024

2 Min Read
(Source: Cynthia Lee/Alamy Stock Photo)

Chinese authorities are beginning to move against US chip suppliers like Intel and AMD, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The move, which follows similar actions against Chinese vendors by US regulators, appears to reflect a deepening of the economic and technological cold war between the US and China.

However, developments are relatively slow moving. According to WSJ, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology earlier this year ordered Chinese telecom network operators including China Mobile and China Telecom to phase out foreign processors by 2027. Chinese regulators and the Chinese and American companies directly involved either declined to comment on the situation or did not respond to questions on the topic, according to WSJ.

The report noted Intel and AMD would be hit hardest by the move – China contributed 15% of AMD's revenue last year and 27% of Intel's.

US moves against China

The development doesn't come as a surprise. US officials have been moving against China and Chinese equipment suppliers for years with efforts to block companies like Huawei from US and international markets and curtail the sale of high-end chips from US companies to Chinese companies.

Concurrently, US officials are also working to prop up domestic chip-making efforts. For example, the Biden administration reportedly plans to funnel $6 billion to South Korea's Samsung to expand the company's chip production capabilities in Texas.

Already, semiconductor company Coherent Corp. said it has secured $15 million in funding from the government's CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 to "accelerate the commercialization of next-generation wide- and ultrawide-bandgap semiconductors, namely, silicon carbide and single-crystal diamond, respectively."

Where the geopolitical struggle between China and the US eventually goes is anyone's guess. Among the many possible outcomes: a bifurcation of the 6G standard between the US and its allies and China and its allies.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Redzone offers a map where it believes it's seeing interference from T-Mobile's network.
5G
Redzone, NextWave also complain of interference from T-Mobile's 5G
Redzone, NextWave also complain of interference from T-Mobile's 5G

Apr 12, 2024

1&1 CEO Ralph Dommermuth
5G
Deutsche Telekom case against 1&1 looks weak
Deutsche Telekom case against 1&1 looks weak

Apr 12, 2024

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Brightspeed builds on as fiber network reaches 1M passings
The Buildout: Brightspeed builds on as fiber network reaches 1M passings

Apr 12, 2024

TV television displaying streaming content with hand holding a remote control in the foreground.
Video Streaming
DirecTV exec has 'grave concerns' about sports streaming JV
DirecTV exec has 'grave concerns' about sports streaming JV

Apr 12, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Mobile Core
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling
5G
Partner Content - HKT, Huawei Bring Digital Transformation Into The AI Era
Partner Content - HKT, Huawei Bring Digital Transformation Into The AI Era
5G
Partner Content - AIS Deputy Chief: Excellent User Experience Requires an Excellent Network
Partner Content - AIS Deputy Chief: Excellent User Experience Requires an Excellent Network