Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Huawei's 5G license win in Germany may rile opponents

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 9/25/2020
Comment (0)

Scan the recently published list of organizations that have picked up spectrum intended for local or industrial use in Germany, and there are few surprises.

German carmakers Audi and Mercedes-Benz are among the companies that consented to have their details published. Thyssenkrupp, which makes elevators, is another.

Many of the names are German manufacturers that want to build and operate their own wireless networks.

But one stands out like a flare: Huawei.

The Chinese equipment vendor is fighting to save its European networks business from officials who want it banned on security grounds.

The charge, never proven, is that its products contain spyware that allows the Chinese government to snoop on other countries.

In the UK, it will not be allowed to sell 5G products after December 31, and operators will have to remove all of Hauwei's 5G equipment from their networks by 2028.

A debate is still raging within Germany about what to do. Meanwhile, Germany's operators have promised not to use Huawei in the "core," the sensitive control center of the entire 5G network.

Allowing Huawei to use valuable German airwaves for its own private 5G network seems bound to rile opponents.

Treading on the telco toes
Huawei says it is using the spectrum in the 3.7GHz to 3.8GHz range at its OpenLab facility in Munich, a kind of joint innovation center where it develops new technologies with its partners and shows them off to visitors.

"In the OpenLab in Munich, Huawei has set up an Industry 4.0 production line, a private 5G network and a data center," said a Huawei spokesperson by email. According to some blurb on Huawei's website, the entire facility spans an area of 475 square meters.

Should this alarm anyone? Probably not. The license covers only that facility, for one thing, and does not turn Huawei into a German telco like Deutsche Telekom or Vodafone.

It is not as if Huawei's German employees were previously unable to use wireless network services, either. All the license does is give Huawei control of a small amount of spectrum at one of its labs.

Opponents might bristle, though. Spectrum is a valuable and finite resource, and the decision to limit the amount sold to the telcos, and instead offer this to other organizations, was controversial enough in itself.

Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone complained it would be a 5G handicap for Germany, weakening the service for the majority of its users. If Germany industry benefits, fewer might care. That Huawei profits could be another matter entirely.

The nomenclature does not help. Private wireless sounds like there is something to hide. Security-conscious organizations see it as a way to keep data off the public network. Political foes of Huawei might think it is trying to conceal its activities.

Private 5G networks might also lead to productivity benefits and bring a competitive advantage, allowing companies to run advanced applications that are not possible with either WiFi or telco-provided 4G.

Again, Huawei's enemies will be horrified by any suggestion it is benefiting commercially at the telcos' expense.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The Bundesnetzagentur this week said 74 frequency assignments have been made in the ten months since applications began.

It is unclear if Ericsson or Nokia have acquired spectrum – Light Reading was awaiting responses from both at the time of publication – but neither of Huawei's main rivals is named on the Bundesnetzagentur's list.

Given how much these assignments have angered the telcos, any telco supplier should be wary of obtaining local licenses.

Table 1: Known winners of 3.7GHz to 3.8GHz licenses

Audi AG
Bayerische Funknetz GmbH
Bayerischer Rundfunk
Centrum für Digitalisierung, Führung und Nachhaltigkeit Schwarzwald GmbH
COCUS AG
Corning Services GmbH
Deutsche Messe AG
Evonik Industries AG
EZcon Network GmbH
Fraunhofer Institut für Integrierte Schaltungen IIS
Fraunhofer-Institut für Produktionstechnologie IPT
Geo Data Gesellschaft für geographische Datenverarbeitung mbH
Götting KG
Huawei Technologies Duesseldorf GmbH
Institut für industrielle Informationstechnik - inIT/TH OWL
IT Center der RWTH Aachen
LS telcom AG
MEDIA BROADCAST GmbH
Mercedes-Benz AG
ml&s manufacturing, logistics & services GmbH & Co. KG
MRK Media AG
MUGLER AG
N. A. T. Gesellschaft für Netzwerk- und Automatisierungs-Technologie mbH
Netz Leipzig GmbH
NTT DATA Deutschland GmbH
PHOENIX CONTACT ELECTRONICS GmbH
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
Schäberle Vermögensverwaltung GmbH u. Co. KG
SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG
siticom GmbH
Technische Hochschule Köln
telent GmbH
thyssenkrupp Elevator Innovation and Operations AG
TRIOPT GmbH
umlaut communications GmbH
Universität Stuttgart
Wirtschaftsförderung im Landkreis Harburg GmbH
WISTA Management GmbH
Source: Bundesnetzagentur.

Clean break
Huawei's future in Germany now looks tenuous.

Timotheus Höttges, Deutsche Telekom's CEO, wants regulators to mandate the use of open RAN, a technology that Huawei continues to resist.

Enrique Blanco, the chief technology officer of Telefónica, has said up to 50% of his RAN spending between 2022 and 2025 will be on open RAN.

Pilots are underway or planned in the major markets of Brazil, Germany, Spain and the UK and a "massive deployment" will start in one by the first quarter of 2022, he has indicated.

His boss, Telefónica CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete López, has come out even more strongly against Huawei.

Adopting the US definition of "clean" to describe networks that include no products from "untrusted" – meaning Chinese – suppliers, he recently promised that Telefónica Deutschland "will be in the near future without equipment from any untrusted vendors."

In this environment, it is hard to envisage many German companies as enthusiastic partners of Huawei, co-developing new products at its Munich lab.

Germany's telcos are under enormous pressure to cut their reliance on the Chinese vendor. For German industry to risk entanglement would be very strange indeed.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Innovation to Provide Social Good in Pandemic
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE