Private Networks

FirstNet helps Superior Ambulance connect paramedics

News Wire Feed

DALLAS – Superior Ambulance is connecting paramedics in the Midwest to FirstNet®, Built with AT&T – the only network built with and for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Allowing Superior Ambulance to better serve communities in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, this advancement equips first responders with new technological capabilities and reliable access to critical information both in the field and in the station.

FirstNet is delivering interoperable communications across public safety entities nationwide, allowing first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events and emergencies. This is integral to solving the communications challenges public safety has experienced in the past.

With more than 500 vehicles, Superior Ambulance's emergency fleet is equipped with FirstNet-enabled tablets, cell phones and modems that allow paramedics to better connect with dispatchers and hospitals while in transit. With this new technology, paramedics can securely share sensitive patient information and data in near real-time, with healthcare professionals, allowing emergency responders to better align care before and during a hospital stay.

Superior Ambulance joined FirstNet to provide paramedics an entire public safety ecosystem of mission-ready tools and capabilities, including:

  • Always-on priority and preemption to give first responders reliable access to the connection they need– and protect them from network congestion.
  • A separate, dedicated and highly secure network core purpose-built for public safety and its sensitive communications.
  • Innovative tools – public safety--centric innovative applications, mission-critical solutions and smart connected device options – to give public safety the actionable information and heightened situational awareness they need.
  • A dedicated fleet of 150+ deployable network assets public safety agencies can call upon for additional connectivity at no extra charge during planned events, urgent crises or operations in remote situations— a unique benefit to the industry.
  • Access to holistic public safety health and wellness tools and resources, like ROG the Dog, that go beyond network connectivity— all powered by the FirstNet Health & Wellness Coalition, which represents more than 5.1 million first responders.

Read the full press release here.

AT&T

