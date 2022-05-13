Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

AT&T's Jason Inskeep on the evolving private wireless landscape

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/13/2022
Comment (0)

AT&T's Jason Inskeep has been working on private wireless networking for years. Whether that's a Wi-Fi network for a football stadium, a private cellular network in the unlicensed CBRS spectrum band for an oil refinery or a 5G network in AT&T's licensed spectrum for smart city applications, Inskeep has been working to assemble the right team with the right tools to meet customers' needs.

"Part of what we're trying to build here is a practice that – just like we have those necessary technical resources that sit on the [AT&T] wireline side doing SD-WAN and those kinds of things – we need to think about private cellular in the same way," he said.

"I've got that knowledge that customers crave," he added.

Inskeep (Source: AT&T. Used with permission.)
Inskeep
(Source: AT&T. Used with permission.)

During his six-year tenure at AT&T, Inskeep has had several roles focusing on 5G, most recently as director for AT&T's 5G Center of Excellence (COE). Earlier this year, he became the senior assistance VP for the 5G COE within AT&T Business, working to translate customers' requirements into tangible solutions.

"My team's kind of been like a SWAT team, attacking everything from our DoD [Department of Defense] customers to a couple [oil] refinery engagements," he said. "My team's looming in the background."

Inskeep said that most of AT&T's work in private wireless networking remains under the radar. He declined to answer questions about how many private wireless networking customers AT&T has or the number of private wireless networks it operates. However, the handful of public announcements that AT&T has made hint at the business' size and scope:

For all these deployments, Inskeep explained that AT&T has had to assemble a diverse team to tackle all kinds of issues, whether that's financing, developer operations or technology.

"Each one of these [customers] is different," he said. "I firmly believe that I gotta be an ecosystem play. I have to be the best at what I do in my swim lane – which is network. I'm a network company."

An AT&T technician installs a 5G radio. (Source: AT&T)
An AT&T technician installs a 5G radio.
(Source: AT&T)

Inskeep said that, so far, AT&T has enjoyed significant traction in the industrial market for private wireless networks.

"Industrial is the easiest," he said. "That's where it's been the easiest conversation. They've had the most interest because they're at that digital transformation moment where they're trying to say, 'What's next?'"

Of course, AT&T isn't alone in targeting private wireless networking. A vast and growing array of companies are also hoping to tackle the same opportunity. AT&T's competitors include equipment providers like Ericsson, cloud computing companies such as Amazon, startups like Betacom and Celona and network operators such as Verizon. Indeed, Dish Network recently unveiled its own massive private wireless networking strategy.

It's dizzying, Inskeep agrees. And he said that's partly why AT&T is having so many conversations with customers on the topic.

"There are a lot of vendors in this space," he said, adding that customers are coming to him and saying, "'Jason, help me delineate which one is which ... Help me understand the difference between these different, disparate solutions.'"

Inskeep said that AT&T can act as either a prime integrator for a private wireless network or a partner to another company that is the primary customer contact.

"From our perspective, how we think about competition – we have spectrum," he said. "The finite resource in any wireless network is spectrum itself. So the ways that we can, from a LAN [local area network] perspective, maximize the spectrum and control opportunity for our customer, the better off we can give them scale over time."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE