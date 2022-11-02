Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Syniverse's IPO plan sunk by SPAC strife

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/11/2022
Comment (0)

Syniverse's planned merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), fell apart this week, ending Syniverse's hopes of becoming a publicly traded company and raising more than $1 billion in funding.

"We are disappointed that recent changes in market conditions made it impossible to consummate our proposed merger, but Syniverse is a great company with a strong management team and we are confident that it has a very bright future," Mohsin Meghji, CEO of M3-Brigade, said in a statement.

"Although the parties collaboratively sought potential solutions in anticipation of high redemptions as a result of the recent turbulence in capital markets and growth stocks, these same conditions prevented the parties from reaching agreement on modifying the transaction terms," said Donald Morgan III of Brigade Capital Management, in the same statement.

Syniverse, which provides messaging, email and other services to mobile network operators and others, announced the merger in August. The deal valued the company at $2.85 billion and was supposed to provide Carlyle Group-backed Syniverse up to $1.2 billion in cash through a combination of equity and equity-linked capital.

"Going public allows us to capture those growth opportunities available to us. It's the right time in our life cycle, combined with the right time in the industry for Syniverse to go public," Syniverse CEO Andrew Davies told IPO Edge a week ago. "We've spent our time under private ownership increasing our scale, increasing some of our competencies, doubling down our enterprise segment to be much more than ready for the opportunities ahead of us."

(Source: Yuen Man Cheung / Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Yuen Man Cheung / Alamy Stock Photo)

In a release Friday, Syniverse acknowledged the situation and said it would pursue unspecified "additional financing transactions" that it would use to pay down its existing debt.

As Reuters noted, SPACs are publicly listed companies with no business operations that often serve as a vehicle for private firms to go public. According to Bloomberg, the number of shareholders in Syniverse's SPAC merger redeeming their stock for cash would have exceeded the minimum amount of capital needed for closing the deal. M3-Brigade will now seek a different target to take public while Syniverse will remain private.

Syniverse's deal with Twilio is still on, although with changes. Under Syniverse's original SPAC plans, announced last year, Twilio would have made an equity investment of up to $750 million in Syniverse, with a minimum commitment of $500 million.

During Twilio's quarterly call with investors this week, executives said the company will now make a minority investment into Syniverse instead. They also noted that Twilio will maintain its commercial wholesale agreement with Syniverse.

But that's where things end. "I know there is some press that they're suggesting that we might buy Syniverse. We're technically not doing that," said Twilio's Khozema Shipchandler during the company's quarterly conference call this week, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the event. "We have a great relationship with Syniverse. It's been very long standing, and we intend to continue that."

In its Friday release, Syniverse said Twilio would make a minority investment of up to $750 million in Syniverse, and Carlyle would remain Syniverse’s majority owner.

Importantly, Reuters noted that Syniverse's SPAC isn't the only one that's suffering from financial gyrations. For example, both Grab Holdings and BuzzFeed have seen their share prices plummet after going public via SPACs.

Indeed, in the telecom space, both Kore Wireless and Airspan recently went public via SPACs. Airspan's shares are now around $4 per share, well below the $10 per share at the time of its IPO last year. Similarly, Kore's shares debuted at around $7 per share but are now trading at around $5 per share.

Fixed wireless Internet provider Starry announced a plan in October to go public via a SPAC. Company officials said this week that Starry still expects to close that transaction by the end of March, as previously scheduled.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE