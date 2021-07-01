Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

CSG's new CEO sizes up growth in mobile, business diversification

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/7/2021
Comment (0)

CSG's history is deeply rooted in cable billing, but the company has been diversifying and expanding to other markets and verticals, including OTT video as well as mobile and wireless, in recent years.

Thanks to mobile service expansions with existing, major cable customers such as Comcast and Charter Communications that offer services through MVNO deals, along with wins with companies such as Verizon and MTN, CSG views itself as the top challenger in the sector when it comes to billing and revenue management.

Brian Shepherd, an exec late of TeleTech, Amdocs and DST Innovis, joined CSG in 2016. He succeeded former CSG CEO Bret Greis on January 1.
Brian Shepherd, an exec late of TeleTech, Amdocs and DST Innovis, joined CSG in 2016. He succeeded former CSG CEO Bret Greis on January 1.

Expanding that part of the business is one of the primary, near-term goals of Brian Shepherd, CSG's newly named CEO.

"You'll see us announce a lot of major wins with leading wireless players all around the world," said Shepherd. "We're the number one challenger brand in wireless in revenue management and [will] back that up with results and wins."

Shepherd, who joined the Colorado-based company in 2016 and most recently served as CSG's EVP and group president, took the reins as CEO on January 1, succeeding Bret Greiss. Shepherd, an exec late of TeleTech, Amdocs, DST Innovis and McKinsey & Company, is also a member of the CSG board.

In wireless, CSG largely competes around core billing and revenue monetization and deals with roaming digital wholesale partners in both the consumer and enterprise segments. Shepherd estimates that CSG serves almost 350 million wireless subscribers with its billing platforms and serves more than 2 billion customers through its roaming, interconnect and digital wholesale arrangements.

"We have an opportunity to do more in that space and be able to differentiate," Shepherd said, citing examples such as mediation tools that use real-time network data to improve fraud detection, digital monetization capabilities that can help carriers better monetize their 5G investments, and more automation.

Mobile service providers "want less of a service, people-based technology platform and they want more of a reusable product platform," he said. "That really differentiates our business model from … competition that focuses more on the people services side that tends to slow agility that makes it more expensive to maintain and upgrade."

Shepherd believes that CSG's expanding customer roster and success in the wireless sphere will help earn it more business in that market, effectively replaying a strategy CSG used to break into the OTT video market with partners such as Formula One along with ongoing integration work with the likes of Comcast and Charter.

Shepherd acknowledges that CSG has historically been seen as a cable biller. "We've had to spend time earning the right to do more and more with their business in some of the wireless segments," he said.

Diversification and M&A opportunities

Shepherd said he will also seek out ways for CSG to further diversify beyond cable, wireless and media/OTT. Part of that activity will center on customer engagement and cloud payment products that serve markets such as government, financial services, healthcare and retail.

CSG will also look for ways to complement organic growth with strategic M&A opportunities that can help turn CSG into more of a one stop shop for revenue management and monetization along with digital-enablement and customer self-care capabilities.

"When we talk about becoming a bigger and better version of ourselves that does mean growing through acquisition," he said. "It doesn't mean buying companies just to buy growth; it means adding strategic capabilities."

Cable growth still important

That said, CSG also has a goal of maintaining and broadening its cable operator base, which included a five-year expansion inked last year with Comcast that continues to span the operator's residential broadband, video, home and voice customers.

CSG's recent handiwork with cable operators has included the integration of Netflix and other streaming services onto MSO service platforms, helping to underpin cable strategies to evolve into so-called "super aggregators."

OTT is not a zero-sum for cable operators, which sought out a universal search capability that could enable (and help monetize) multiple streaming services, Shepherd explained.

To support efforts that enable cable operators to directly sign on new OTT subscriptions through their own billing and service systems, CSG changed its core software-as-a-service billing platforms.

"There's no question that video is tougher to make money in today than it was a decade ago for many of these companies and you're seeing broadband become one of the main offers," Shepherd said. "What it means is you've got to do more experimentation and [explore] new ways of monetizing."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Cisco broadband CTO broadens his scope

John Chapman's focus has extended to PON, 5G and fixed wireless, but he'll 'always be a cable guy at heart.'

Ciena's opex flex

Looking ahead to 2021, Ciena's CEO talks about its 800G systems, network automation and webscale supplier status as the company looks beyond the pandemic.

Minim puts new broadband product plan in motion

CEO Gray Chynoweth talks product and service provider strategy after closing the acquisition of Zoom Telephonics and rebranding the company under the Minim moniker.

Ting Internet's top priority: Boost 'build velocity'

Jill Szuchmacher, an exec late of Google Fiber, is Ting Internet's new chief strategy officer. One of her key aims is to accelerate the company's ability to deploy FTTP networks.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE