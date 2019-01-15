BT Global Services to Deploy SevOne Data Platform

BOSTON -- SevOne, a leading provider of network and infrastructure management solutions, announced today that BT has selected the SevOne Data Platform for next generation performance management to accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategy.

The SevOne Data Platform simplifies the extraction, enrichment and analysis of network and machine data from across multi-vendor environments, providing users with the capability to collect performance at scale and provide actionable events based on automatic, abnormal condition detection.

BT selected the SevOne Data Platform to provide its service teams with a single, real-time view of the health of their customers’ networks. Featuring real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities, the platform supports the latest software defined network (SDN) technologies, Enterprise WiFi and multi-vendor software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) architectures. BT’s service teams will use this live stream of information to rapidly detect and help resolve issues emerging on customers’ networks, minimizing costly downtime and disruption.

Furthermore, SevOne’s use of APIs will allow BT to integrate the platform with its wider management capabilities, such as Service Intelligence. For BT’s customers, this means the company will be able to provide them with a complete end-to-end view of their applications’ performance and data flows. This will help them to make better informed decisions on how to prioritize network resources across their business.

By providing far greater visibility into its network and reducing network issues and mean time to repair, SevOne will help BT to consequently empower its clients to accelerate innovation and maintain a competitive edge through simplified management and cost control.

“With support for our network today, along with next generation network technologies including multi-vendor SD-WAN, SevOne will enable us to roll-out new products and services to our clients today and into the future,” said Hriday Ravindranath, CTIO, Global Services, BT. “In addition, with the flexible user interface of the SevOne Data Platform, we can create the views and workflows to monitor our entire global network, while also providing our customers their own private dashboards of their networks.”

“The SevOne Data Platform will provide BT with far greater analytics into its digital network infrastructures, enabling them to find and address the root cause of bottlenecks and other issues much faster than before,” said Jack Sweeney, CEO of SevOne. “As a result, BT will become much more agile in its service response and improve customer experience. We are delighted that BT, one of the leading global MSPs, has selected SevOne and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

