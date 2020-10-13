Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Telefónica CTO hints at less capital-intensive future

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/13/2020
Comment (0)

BROADBAND WORLD FORUM – One of the downsides to running an infrastructure business is the perennial need to upgrade or even replace that infrastructure. Britain led the world on the construction of railways but is now staring at a £100 billion ($130 billion) bill for a new high-speed line that will link the north to the south. Ageing tracks and trains are just not fast enough.

It is a similar story in telecom. The copper lines that provided phone services to homes and offices throughout the 20th century were good enough for the world's original broadband services. To cope with expanding volumes of video, gaming and teleworking traffic – amid the worst pandemic in living memory – new fiber-optic lines are needed.

Rollouts have made telecom one of the most capital-intensive industries of the modern age. Last year, Deutsche Telekom's domestic business invested about a fifth of its revenues in capital expenditure as it dug streets and erected masts. Compare that with food manufacturing, at the opposite end of the scale, where capital intensity can be as low as 3%.

In need of an upgrade.
In need of an upgrade.

The situation partly explains why markets have taken fright. At the turn of the millennium, the share price of Telefónica, one of Europe's biggest operators, traded at nearly €30 in Madrid. Today, it is worth just €3.12. Worth more than £4 in early 2000, Vodafone's share price now trades at £1.13 in London.

Takeover splurges and mounting debts have wiped billions off the value of these firms. Yet investment activity that has not brought a hoped-for sales boost has also led to upset as US Internet giants have encroached. Right now, some of Europe's main telecom players are pouring vast sums into new fiber-optic and 5G networks. Few analysts expect their revenues to grow.

Peak spending?

But what if the current investment round is a peak? Replacing copper with fiber, and adding the mast infrastructure needed for nationwide 5G coverage, could be an overhaul that telcos do not have to repeat for years, if not decades. If that were so, capital intensity would fall across the industry and operators might acquire a different investment profile.

Cause for some optimism was provided by Enrique Blanco, Telefónica's chief technology officer, during this week's Broadband World Forum. "We are fully convinced by fiber because it is the much more future-proof technology that we can offer our customers," he said. "Today we are offering them 1 Gbit/s, but this same access can be fully supporting 10 GPON and the evolution to 50 GPON, and this means all the capex we are doing is for the next 30 or 50 years."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The GPON (or gigabit passive optical network) to which he refers is the industry's preferred fiber-optic standard. Blanco's rationale, essentially, is that Telefónica will be able to run more advanced and much higher-speed GPON standards on the same infrastructure it is now building at considerable cost. Last year, it splurged €8.8 billion ($10.4 billion) on capex, including spectrum licenses – about 18% of its revenues.

In its domestic market, Telefónica is nearly done with its fiber rollout. By June, its results show it had covered 23.7 million premises with fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks in a country of about 18.5 million households. "We are extremely close to covering all the population with FTTH," said Blanco. "The obsession we have today is how to migrate from copper to fiber and how to eliminate copper." Do that, he explained, and Telefónica will be able to slash energy and real estate costs.

The pain outside Spain

Nevertheless, a major investment program lies ahead of his company in South America. In Brazil, Telefónica is now connecting about 200,000 homes per month to fiber, and yet just 13.1 million Brazilian premises were covered by its FTTH network at the end of June. Demand for high-speed broadband connections is also strong in Chile, said Blanco.

Telefónica now looks due to embark on a huge fiber project in Germany, too. In July, it told analysts it was looking for equity partners to build a network in areas overlooked by Deutsche Telekom and other broadband companies. Then, last week, Telefónica was said to be on the verge of signing a €5 billion ($5.9 billion) deal with banks and an unnamed infrastructure investor.

Although an industry source cited by Reuters expressed skepticism about the plan, private equity funds and infrastructure investors have a rosier view of network assets than stock markets have previously taken. A handful, including firms such as KKR and Cinven, have been amassing stakes in telecom infrastructure. And Cellnex, a European "towers" company whose owners include Blackrock and Canada Pension Plan Investment, has even watched its share price more than double since early 2019.

Those funds have taken the long-term view that, in a hyperconnected society, a high-speed network asset equates to a dependable, recurring source of revenues. If fiber turns out to be as "future-proof" as Blanco expects, the investment pain could be relatively short-lived.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE