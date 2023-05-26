Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Federated to support T-Mobile customers on Cal Poly network

News Wire Feed

ARLINGTON, Va. and SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Federated Wireless, Inc., a shared spectrum and private wireless leader, and California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly), today announced the expansion of Cal Poly's private wireless network along with a new neutral host capability enabling the private wireless network to support T-Mobile customers.

Cal Poly's converged 4G and 5G private wireless technology operating in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, combined with the neutral host capability and T-Mobile service will not only improve connectivity and safety for the campus community, but also unlock new opportunities for academic innovation with global impact in critical industries such as construction, agriculture, and energy.

The first deployments of this CBRS neutral host solution at Cal Poly will be outdoors in remote hiking areas as well as inside the new William and Linda Frost Center for Research and Innovation. Much like three colleges – the College of Science and Mathematics, the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, and the College of Liberal Arts – coming together in the Frost Center to collaborate in a shared space, the revolutionary private wireless network is a convergence of technologies working together to support cutting-edge wireless capabilities and research projects.

The solution is implemented with Federated Wireless' Neutral Host 2.0™, which uses a communication hub that leverages AWS Snowball Edge and AWS Snowcone services to support a multi-use private wireless network. The multi-use network simultaneously supports private connectivity services provided by the university and connectivity for T-Mobile subscribers. The public-private converged network enables a wide range of advanced wireless use cases, including:

  • Enhanced Connectivity and Safety Across Campus – T-Mobile service can be accessed using the 4G neutral host over CBRS to enhance the coverage experience in places where it's hard for cell signal to reach, including indoor areas like the Frost building and outdoor areas on remote hiking trails, ensuring students have mobile connectivity and can make a 911 call if they encounter danger.
  • Unmetered Broadband Streaming – For unmetered use of data-intensive applications, students can easily self-provision their mobile devices with an embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) to securely stream class videos and other content on a mobile device over the private wireless network.
  • 5G Innovation – With high-speed, ultra-low-latency 5G connectivity on Cal Poly's private wireless network, advanced research can be supported for innovative next generation use cases such as 3D image capture and augmented reality to manage the progress of site construction projects.

Unlike legacy neutral host technologies such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) that require differing configurations for each Mobile Network Operator (MNO), Federated Wireless Neutral Host 2.0™ uses an open, shared solution approach. It offers a private wireless network built using components from an open ecosystem of software and equipment providers to take advantage of CBRS shared spectrum and achieve a radio network that can be shared by multiple public MNOs.

The resulting solution provides a cost-effective, multi-purpose, 4G and 5G network with neutral host capability, offering institutions and enterprises a scalable blueprint for addressing multiple complex business challenges with one integrated public-private network.

The new interoperability and private 5G capabilities will be commemorated with a ribbon-cutting of the Cal Poly 5G Innovation Lab on May 25, 2023, at the Justin and J. Lohr Center for Wine and Viticulture at Cal Poly.

Read the full press release here.

Federated Wireless

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
Is The Traditional PayTV Provider Being Squeezed Out? By Terry Doyle for Enghouse Networks
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE