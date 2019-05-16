Smartoptics Debuts New Passive Platforms

OSLO -- Smartoptics, a leading provider of open optical networking solutions, today announced its new, cost-efficient H-Series platform for passive optical layer nodes, such as CWDM and DWDM multiplexers/demultiplexers and OADMs. Passive optical networking expands existing fiber capacity regardless of service transported and requires neither electrical power nor software, providing extremely high reliability.

Passive CWDM and DWDM optical networking based on optical filters is a well-established technology for carrying multiple wavelengths down a single fiber. Taking advantage of recent developments in component technologies, Smartoptics has designed the H-Series platform for a new generation of cost-efficient passive multiplexing and OADM solutions. Special attention has been paid to handling, compactness and flexibility, resulting in a 1 RU chassis housing a variety of filter modules and giving up to five times higher packing density than previous solutions.

The H-Series is fully compatible with the ITU optical grid and interconnects seamlessly with Smartoptics transponder and muxponder products as well as with other vendors’ products. It is available for immediate delivery, and shipments have already begun to initial customers.

Kent Lidström, CTO of Smartoptics, says: “Smartoptics’ long time experience of open line systems for CWDM and DWDM has taught us the importance of a cost-efficient passive optical networking platform. Therefore, we have used best of breed components to achieve maximum flexibility and compactness at the lowest possible cost when building the new H-Series. We can now proudly offer the smartest solution to your passive optical networking needs.”

