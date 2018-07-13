& cplSiteName &

ECI Reportedly Planning a London IPO

Ray Le Maistre
7/18/2018
50%
50%

More than ten years after it was delisted and taken into private ownership, optical transport specialist ECI Telecom is reportedly planning to list its stock again in a move that would value the company at about £500 million (US$650 million), according to a report from Israeli business news site Calcalist.

The report, which cites an unidentified source with detailed knowledge of the IPO plan, suggests that ECI's owner, the Swarth Group investment fund owned by Israeli businessman Shaul Shani, would seek to raise about £130 million ($170 million) by listing some of the company's stock on the London Stock Exchange at some point in the coming year.

ECI declined to comment on the speculation.

The timing of the move makes sense. The company's CEO Darryl Edwards stated earlier this year that ECI had a strong 2017, with double-digit sales growth driven by the addition of 65-70 new customers. He also noted that ECI had a strong order book for 2018 and, in more recent conversations, noted that the company has been performing particularly well in India, one of its key markets.


While the company doesn't discuss its financials, it is believed to have generated revenues of around $380 million last year. It has also recently reduced its operating costs by axing 63 jobs (about 6% of the workforce) earlier this year.

ECI is smaller now than it used to be, following years of fierce competition from the likes of Huawei. In 2007, the company was taken private by Ashmore Investments (90% stake) and Swarth Group (10%) in a $1.2 billion deal, but in early 2014 ECI's value had dipped to about $220 million when Swarth bought out Ashmore for about $200 million.

If ECI manages to list again with a valuation in the region of $650 million, that would be a massive validation of the company's strategy during the past four years, including the development of its Elastic Network marketing story underpinned by focused technical developments, including investments in transport SDN capabilities that is now enabling it to build a story around arguably the hottest area in optical -- 5G transport. (See 5G Transport – Where Do We Start?)

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Telecom Jargonosaurus Part 1: Repeat Offenders
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/13/2018
Broadcom Buys CA – Huh?
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/11/2018
Verizon Taps Malady as Acting CTO
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/12/2018
Get Off My Wireline Lawn!
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 7/17/2018
FCC's Rosenworcel: US 'Falling Behind' on 5G
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/13/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Casual Tuesday Takes On New Meaning Click Here
When you forget your pants.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives