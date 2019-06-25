Adtran Expands Role at Prpl Foundation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- ADTRAN, a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced it has joined the prpl Foundation—an open-source, community-driven, collaborative non-profit foundation that strives to enable the security and interoperability of embedded devices.

ADTRAN Subscriber Solutions & Experience CTO, David La Cagnina, will now serve on the prpl Foundation Board of Directors. La Cagnina has been active in prpl through SmartRG, which ADTRAN acquired late last year. ADTRAN increased support for the foundation to further demonstrate commitment to driving the industry toward open, programmable, software-defined access infrastructures.

Prior to ADTRAN’s acquisition, SmartRG had been working in this space for years with the SmartOS platform. Based on the open-source project OpenWrt™, SmartOS adds numerous carrier-grade improvements and custom features and enables third-party applications. Several of these features have already been contributed to the prpl Foundation’s prplWRT project—an initiative to converge on an open-source software framework and reference implementation for carrier-grade Wi-Fi routers, extenders and home gateways. Through close SmartRG participation at prpl, SmartOS is helping the industry transition to open, programmable and scalable networks.

