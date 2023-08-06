Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Open RAN still needs to prove itself, says Fujitsu

News Analysis

Open RAN's biggest problem is that it has yet to prove itself, says Japan vendor Fujitsu. Masaki Taniguchi, head of Fujitsu's mobile system business unit, said the new architecture still struggles to compete against legacy gear from big vendors.

"We have existing players like Ericsson and Nokia who offer their own proprietary hardware and we're not able to prove the benefits that vRAN [virtualized RAN] can bring against those players,” Taniguchi told Light Reading. "On the customer side, there's not a clear motivation on their part to adopt vRAN yet," he said.

Fujitsu is one of a team of smaller vendors that have seized on the emerging open RAN opportunity in the past three years, supplying gear to NTT Docomo and Rakuten in Japan and US greenfield operator Dish Wireless.

Compared to traditional vendors, open RAN faces a lack of commercial track record. (Source: Backyard Productions/Alamy Stock Photo)
Compared to traditional vendors, open RAN faces a lack of commercial track record.
(Source: Backyard Productions/Alamy Stock Photo)

It's one of the world's top five open RAN/vRAN vendors, according to Dell'Oro, but this is a small market – Dell'Oro expects it will account for only around 6-10% of total RAN spending this year.

In this tough environment, reducing TCO is an "absolute must," Taniguchi said. Fujitsu is trying to reduce network power consumption through introducing ARM for Intel servers and through its new orchestration platform SMO, among other things.

Lack of commercial track record

The other problem for open RAN is its lack of a commercial track record, Taniguchi said. To address this, Fujitsu is relying on NTT Docomo's Orex partnerships, in which the telco acts as systems integrator and lead marketing partner for open RAN solutions.

"Within the Docomo commercial network we are trying to prove the stable operation of our VCUs [virtualized central units] and DUs [distributed units]," Taniguchi said. Geographically, Fujitsu sees North America as the best prospect right now, followed by Europe and then Asia.

The company is hopeful about winning business in Canada, where operators are swapping out Huawei gear, but it's still at the POC stage. Taniguchi believes the global market will turn in 2025 or 2026, most likely in North America or Europe. "2025 is probably the year where we see the adoption of ORAN rapidly rise."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE