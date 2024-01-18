Sponsored By

India, US formulate open RAN roadmapIndia, US formulate open RAN roadmap

The US-India open RAN acceleration roadmap has been released – though Indian telcos continue to ignore the technology.

Gagandeep Kaur

January 18, 2024

2 Min Read
Neon 'open' sign
(Source: Super Straho/Unsplash)

The Indian government has formulated the US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap with the US, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement recently.

"This milestone agreement promotes collaboration for interoperability and scaled deployments of OpenRAN products. Both sides concurred on joint efforts in Next Generation Communication Technologies, marking a significant stride towards global technological advancement," says the statement.

During his recent visit to the US, Neeraj Mittal, secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), met with Ann Neuberger, the US deputy national security advisor to frame and release the roadmap.

"Yesterday, the U.S. & India took a critical step in accelerating the development and deployment of secure telecom networks, within iCET. We finalized the U.S.-India Industry Task Force's Open RAN Acceleration Roadmap, to drive innovation and competition in the telecom industry," wrote Adrienne Watson, spokesperson of the White House National Security Council on social media.

While the roadmap was not shared by the DoT, it is fair to say that adoption of open RAN has been slow in India. Though service providers Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have conducted a few trials, the technology was conspicuously absent from the 5G deals announced in 2022.

Telco reluctance

Open RAN is one of the focus areas for the US government, which invested $1.5 billion to develop the technology last year. Several open RAN vendors, including Mavenir and Parallel Wireless, are based in the US. Last year, in a landmark deal, AT&T announced that it will spend $14 billion over the next five years to adopt open RAN technology.

Last year, India's Bharat 6G Alliance and US-based NextG Alliance, part of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, signed an agreement to collaborate in the fields of open RAN and research in 5G and 6G. "A 5G Open RAN pilot in a leading Indian telecom operator will be undertaken by a US Open RAN manufacturer before field deployment," a joint statement by the White House said.

Now, the US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap appears to be another effort at encouraging Indian telcos to adopt and deploy the technology. Recently, Mavenir's India head Sanjay Bakaya said in an interview with an Indian publication that open RAN deployment is likely to pick up pace in 2024 in India.

The country's 5G deployments are, however, more or less complete, with Jio recently announcing pan-India coverage and Airtel likely to reach that target by March this year. As a result, open RAN deployment this year is likely to be incremental at best. 

There is a reluctance among the Indian telcos to deploy the technology because it is perceived as being yet to mature. At the same time, this can change with AT&T's recent deal, which may inspire Indian telcos to deploy the technology.  

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Net neutrality text on a computer screen and a golden law scales balance
Regulatory & Politics
Cable pitches suggestions as FCC plows ahead on net neutrality rules
Cable pitches suggestions as FCC plows ahead on net neutrality rules

Jan 18, 2024

Woman taking pizza slice from chopping board, overhead view
Network Automation
T-Mobile warns of friction between net neutrality and network slicing
T-Mobile warns of friction between net neutrality and network slicing

Jan 18, 2024

Telecommunications tower on moutaintop
5G
America's 5G buildouts move into unknown territory
America's 5G buildouts move into unknown territory

Jan 18, 2024

Cairo with pyramids in the background.
5G
Telecom Egypt gets nation's first 5G license for $150M
Telecom Egypt gets nation's first 5G license for $150M

Jan 18, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
5G Advanced Radio Access
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN InnovationsPartner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN Innovations
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Phil Harvey and Ibrahim Gedeon
AI & Machine Learning
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type

Jan 18, 2024

Sponsored Content
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers

Jan 12, 2024

Sponsored Content
WWT Immersive XR Experiences
WWT Immersive XR Experiences

Jan 4, 2024