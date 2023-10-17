Sponsored By

Indian telcos give cold shoulder to open RAN as 5G rollout nears endIndian telcos give cold shoulder to open RAN as 5G rollout nears end

Though Jio and Airtel have supported open RAN in the past, they have yet to deploy it in 5G networks.

Gagandeep Kaur

October 17, 2023

2 Min Read
Map of India made out of connecting dots and lines
(Source: Per Bengston/Alamy Stock Photo)

The open radio access network (RAN) technology seems to have missed the 5G market in India entirely as the 5G network deployment nears the end for the country's top two telcos, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. 

"The issue is that open RAN is not very cost-effective for higher configurations, like 32T23R and 64T64R, which are being used by Indian telcos in 5G. Indian telcos are not keen to invest in a technology which is neither cost-effective and the ecosystem is also not very mature. This has led to the lukewarm response to open RAN in India," says Ashwinder Sethi, partner at Analysys Mason. 

T and R represent the number of transmitters and receivers in the unit, respectively, with numbers over 32 referring to massive MIMO antennas with lots of antennas for added capability.

Both Jio and Airtel launched 5G services in October last year. Jio has set the target of ensuring pan-India coverage by the end of 2023, while Airtel hopes to provide 5G coverage across the country by March 2024. This means that open RAN is unlikely to be part of the mainstream 5G networks in India as major areas of the country are already covered by 5G. 

Vodafone Idea, however, has yet still to start building its 5G network. Globally, Vodafone Group is one of the key proponents of open RAN and has used the technology in several countries. Vodafone Idea has also conducted open RAN trials in India, so it is possible that the company may use open RAN for its 5G network. 

Homegrown open RAN

India's 5G market was a significant opportunity for open RAN vendors to deploy the technology at scale. In the past, both Airtel and Jio have supported the technology. According to market reports, Airtel has conducted a trial of open RAN and has also signed a deal with Mavenir for open RAN deployment. Reliance Jio is developing its own open RAN stack, which is likely to be ready soon. 

"Reliance Jio is developing internal capabilities for open RAN, and 2026-27, when telcos start deploying 6G, is when open RAN deployment will gather pace. By that time, the technology will be mature and cost-effective for the Indian telcos," says another analyst on the condition of anonymity. Jio will likely be ready to sell its open RAN solution in the global market in another three to four years.  

The ongoing crisis in Israel is also likely to increase the cost of open RAN. "The Israel war can lead to a drop in the Rupee Vs Dollar, which may lead to an overall increase in the cost of 5G gear for Indian telcos as well as smartphones," adds Sethi. While some of the prominent open RAN vendors, Parallel Wireless and Mavenir, have operations in Israel, these are for research and development, not manufacturing, so the cost increase is due entirely to the exchange rate fluctuation.   

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice
More News

Featured Videos

5G
Arrcus Unveils Groundbreaking ACE-AI Networking Solution at MWC Las Vegas
Arrcus Unveils Groundbreaking ACE-AI Networking Solution at MWC Las Vegas

Oct 13, 2023

5G
Delivering on the Demand for Spectral Efficiency
Delivering on the Demand for Spectral Efficiency

Oct 6, 2023

IBM's Stephen Rose
AI & Machine Learning
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom

Oct 4, 2023

5G
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023

Oct 2, 2023

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Recently Added
Latest News
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE