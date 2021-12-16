"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish Network announces pilot program with FreedomFi

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/16/2021
Comment (0)

BOULDER, Colo. – DISH (NYSE:DISH) and FreedomFi, an open 5G networking company, will collaborate on a pilot program that may provide DISH's current and future wireless customers with access to the world's first community-driven, neutral host CBRS hotspot network. This collaboration furthers DISH's position that the next generation of wireless networks can be cloud-native open source platforms, leveraging OpenRAN.

Open source platforms unlock innovation among developers - providing better and faster-to-market products and services. The collaboration between DISH and FreedomFi will help encourage individuals and communities to take part in their connectivity future.

"As DISH deploys our own smart 5G network across the country, we seek partners who are innovative, regardless of whether they are one of the largest technology providers in the world or a startup with a disruptive idea, like FreedomFi," said Chris Ergen, head of the Office of Innovation, DISH Wireless. "We are fully committed to our buildout and view this pilot as a valuable opportunity to further connectivity, innovation and openness. Our pilot program with FreedomFi leverages CBRS GAA spectrum, as well as the open source Magma Core, which was developed with key contributions by Facebook Connectivity."

"DISH is working with us to enable the use of GAA CBRS spectrum to pioneer an entirely new way to connect people and things," said Joey Padden, CTO and co-founder, FreedomFi "The CBRS-based 5G hotspots will be deployed by individuals, creating opportunities for users, partners, and the entire ecosystem."

DISH and FreedomFi will also actively work on a bilateral roaming agreement.

Both companies believe a diverse and robust open ecosystem is essential to unlocking innovation and the full economic benefits of next generation connectivity.

FreedomFi

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigaverse Society
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last By Eddy Vergauwen, Marketing Director, Fixed Networks Services
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE