More ops and orgs get behind virtual Cable-Tec Expo

EXTON, Pa. – With the start of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience less than a month away, an international cast of cable MSOs and organizations has put forth sponsorship dollars to ensure the all-digital event reaches the widest possible audience.

Liberty Global in Europe, Midco in the United States, Millicom in Latin America, and Rogers and Shaw in Canada, as well as the National Cable Television Cooperative all have become attendee registration sponsors of the Oct. 12-15 event. Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications and the SCTE Foundation previously had committed sponsorship dollars to make Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience free for all attendees.

The virtual format will enable hundreds of thousands of cable professionals as well as technologists, students and other audiences worldwide to take part in the industry's signature event from their homes and offices. Highlights include an opening demonstration of breakthrough technology; 40 Fall Technical Forum workshops featuring 119 presentations; and visionary remarks by many of the industry's most senior executives, including Michael Powell, president and CEO, NCTA – the Internet & Television Association; Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO, Charter Communications; Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable; and Mike Fries, CEO and vice chairman, Liberty Global.

