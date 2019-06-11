& cplSiteName &

CommScope Shows CBRS-Based Private LTE on Microsoft Azure

11/6/2019

HICKORY, NC -- CommScope's Ruckus CBRS portfolio and Attabotics' 3D robotic supply chain automation system were demonstrated as part of Microsoft Azure capabilities for private LTE networks during Microsoft Ignite.

CommScope's Ruckus Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) portfolio enables enterprises to easily deploy private LTE networks to support innovative Internet of Things (IoT) applications using wireless spectrum recently made available by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Designed with enterprise IT operations in mind, this new portfolio greatly simplifies the management and deployment of a cellular network. Now, enterprise IT administrators have a new wireless tool that can be leveraged for a wide variety of applications that were not previously possible.

The Ruckus CBRS portfolio uses separate dedicated spectrum from licensed cellular and Wi-Fi, thus providing cellular-like reliability, mobility, security and quality of service, but with the simplicity of Wi-Fi. Integration of the Ruckus CBRS portfolio with Microsoft Azure's networking and edge connectivity solutions will enable enterprises to successfully address challenging and critical use cases with dedicated, secure, ultra-high-quality private LTE networks

