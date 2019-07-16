Three UK Builds 5G-Ready Cloud Core Network with Nokia

LONDON -- Three UK and Nokia have launched the world’s first 5G-ready fully integrated cloud core network, in preparation for the communications provider’s rollout of 5G.

This new 5G-ready core network, which sits in a virtual environment, offers increased security, flexibility and cost savings, allowing Three to scale more quickly and efficiently. It’s also a critical building block for Three to deliver the UK’s fastest 5G network, set to launch from August this year.

The new core network will be managed from Three’s 20 new data centres which have been distributed across the UK to bring its 5G network closer to its customers in order to deliver the lowest possible latency.

Three has already successfully tested its new core network with 3,500 Three employees and has started to migrate 4G customer traffic on to the new core. Migration will continue throughout 2019, seamlessly connecting new and existing customers to this next-gen cloud core. Upon full migration, the new core network will provide massive scalability so it can easily support the full potential increase in capacity which comes from the combination of Three’s spectrum holdings and smart 5G technology.

The core will provide a faster and more reliable service for customers, as well as:

Faster time to market – Our customers will be able to enjoy new products even faster thanks to the agility of the new network

Capacity and cost efficiency – it can support the growth in mobile data in a cost-efficient manner

Security – All of the latest security standards are built-in, meaning best-in-class security for Three UK’s network and customers

Bringing Three UK’s vision of the world’s first ever cloud core network to life has involved a complex integration of products and services from across the Nokia portfolio, and forms an important part of Three’s £2bn 5G infrastructure investment programme.

Nokia will also provide essential systems integration, security, and managed services capabilities, alongside Nokia routing, software and mobile radio technology’.

Dave Dyson CEO of Three UK said: “Our new core network is part of a series of connected investments, totalling £2 billion, that will provide a significant step change in our customers’ experience. UK consumers have an insatiable appetite for data as well as an expectation of high reliability. We are well positioned to deliver both as we prepare for the launch of the UK’s fastest 5G network.”

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software said: “This is an exciting time for both Nokia and Three UK, as together we work towards the future of telecommunications networks. This project delivers a joint vision that has been forged from the catalyst of Three’s strategy for complete business transformation. The project will deliver a flexible 5G core network, enabling the next generation of mobile services and cementing Three UK as a true leader of 5G in the UK.”

Nokia is at the centre of the new core which also includes a number of other partners who are providing specialist applications which run on or manage the core: Affirmed Networks and Mavenir are being used as applications for traffic management and messaging respectively running on the Nokia cloud core and we are also working with Exfo, Mycom and BMC for Operational Support System solutions which are used to manage the Nokia cloud core and the RAN and IT systems.

