Video

Interview With VIVA CTO: A Quick Win in the 5G era

4/2/2019
50%
50%
Spectrum improves investment efficiency – so how has Huawei helped VIVA Kuwait to deploy 4G and 5G at the same time? CTO Zarrar Khan shares his rollout strategy at MWC 2019.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT