Video

From 5G to Huawei to SD-WAN: A Tour of Cisco Live

6/14/2019
50%
50%
Light Reading attended the recent Cisco Live event, where 28,000 people descended on San Diego's convention center to learn everything they could about Cisco's products and business strategy. Light Reading's Mike Dano spent some time talking to top execs at the event about the 5G opportunity, the SD-WAN opportunity and how Huawei and China might affect Cisco and its partners.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT