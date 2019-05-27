Video

Big 5G Event Panel: Critical Next Steps for 5G Deployments

5/27/2019
Ovum's Michael Roberts discusses what pieces of the 5G puzzle are still needed with NSIGHT's Patrick Riordan, Mavenir's John Baker, Western Digital's Oded Sagee, Sprint's Mishka Dehghan and Cisco's Ian Campbell at the Big 5G Event in Denver, Colo. on May 7, 2019.
