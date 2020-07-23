Podcast: Remote access rundown with Omdia's Rik Turner

Omdia Principal Analyst Rik Turner joins the podcast to discuss whether the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is the next evolution of SD-WAN and security, and why Zero Trust Access (ZTA) is front of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SASE points to the fact that there is this trend for networking, specifically in the form of SD-WAN, to converge as a cloud-delivered service with a lot of network security. The third element is remote-access enablement, beyond VPN," says Turner.

In addition, Turner addresses new security challenges stemming from more employees working from home globally. Remote workers flocked to online collaboration such as Zoom in an effort to quickly adapt to working from home, but some of these tools present new security issues to enterprises as employees rely more heavily on their home networks.

"The weakest link is the human being," says Turner. "Are we taking the precautions we need to to connect securely and guarantee that every time we're working from home, rather than online doing other things ... when we're using our machine to work, are we isolating that session and making sure it's secure and someone can't get in?"

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading