Sequans Monarch SiP Selected by Invoxia for New IoT Tracker

LAS VEGAS -- Sequans Communications announced that Invoxia, developer of a wide range of smart trackers integrating AI, has adopted Sequans’ Monarch SiP to provide the LTE-M connectivity for the new Invoxia GPS tracker, unveiled today at CES. The Invoxia GPS Tracker is among the very first low power geolocating devices providing real-time location over 4G and 5G networks. The Invoxia GPS Tracker is an anti-theft solution, ideal for cars, motorcycles and scooters, that is able to evolve and adapt to intrusion events.

The Invoxia GPS Tracker is in an ultra-thin black aluminum case and features a rechargeable 250mAh battery with battery life of one month in standard mode and up to 10 months in anti-theft mode. It features high precision tracking, indoor and outdoor, and numerous alarm features.

The Invoxia GPS IoT Tracker is based on Sequans Monarch SiP, an all-in-one solution that combines Sequans’ Monarch chip with the universal radio front end of Skyworks Solutions. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates the positioning technology of Polte for accurate, low power indoor and outdoor positioning capability using only the LTE radio. Monarch delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp. Monarch is certified by operators worldwide.

