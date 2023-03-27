Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

IoT consolidation continues via KORE's new Twilio deal

News Analysis

Longtime Internet of Things (IoT) player KORE announced that it will acquire Twilio's IoT business. However, terms of the deal – still contingent on "the negotiation and execution of certain ancillary agreements" – were not disclosed.

Nonetheless, the transaction again helps to shine a light on the tumult enveloping the IoT space as consolidation picks up speed.

For its part, KORE said its purchase of Twilio's IoT business puts the company in position to be the world's first "IoT Hyperscaler."

(Source: Denis Putilov/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Denis Putilov/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Combining the digital prowess of Twilio's IoT business and the comprehensive connectivity-solutions-analytics portfolio of KORE is a meaningful step toward proliferating IoT and making it more accessible and successful," KORE CEO Romil Bahl said in a statement. "KORE is thrilled to augment our best-in-class IoT CaaS offering with Twilio's IoT talent and customer portfolio. This acquisition represents exactly the kind of investment we have said we are willing to make to become an exciting top-line growth company, and specifically, we will benefit from the world-class digital experience and developer community Twilio has built for its IoT business."

KORE officials did not immediately respond to questions from Light Reading about the size and scope of Twilio's IoT business.

Twilio recently divided its business into two units: Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. That effort coincided with the company's 1,500 layoffs, affecting roughly 17% of the company. Twilio – which said it has been building its IoT business for six years now – offers extensive IoT services alongside other offerings stretching from video to advertising to messaging. Twilio's IoT business stems in part from a deep partnership with T-Mobile.

Moving to 4G LTE

KORE, meanwhile, is likely hoping to use the Twilio transaction to supercharge its IoT business, following its struggles to transition its customers through the shutdown of 2G and 3G networks in the US. KORE counts around 15 million IoT connections (up more than 12% year over year), and company officials said KORE started 2022 with around 1 million 2G and 3G IoT connections.

KORE has been boasting progress, though, even before its purchase of Twilio's IoT business. (KORE's last major acquisition happened almost exactly a year ago, of Business Mobile Partners (BMP) and SIMON IoT, as part of the company's efforts to expand into the healthcare industry.) In November, KORE said it expected 2022 revenues in the range of $265 million to $267 million, an increase from its prior guidance of $260 million to $265 million. The company is scheduled to release its fourth quarter results Monday afternoon. The company's stock jumped 20% Monday morning on its Twilio announcement.

However, KORE has faced its share of challenges. The company said its revenues dipped during last year as it worked with its biggest customer – which it did not name – to transition to 4G LTE connections.

"While we expect customers to experience increased customer satisfaction from the migration onto superior LTE platforms, the rate plans under these platforms are typically lower in price than legacy 2G and 3G rate plans," KORE warned in an SEC filing last year. "As a result, the phase out of 2G and 3G may result in lower revenue per unit and/or lower revenue to KORE. While KORE has strong relationships with many of the affected customers and expects to retain most of the connections which will not be retired on 4G or 5G technologies, some of these connections may be lost as a result of competitive bidding processes. The projected impact of this is incorporated in KORE's projections."

IoT disarray

Broadly, The IoT market has long been tricky for network operators, equipment vendors, systems integrators and others. It continues to promise huge opportunities, but the razor-thin margins required to make most IoT use cases work have pushed all but the most persistent players out.

As a result, a number of companies have been shifting their IoT strategies. For example, Ericsson announced in December that it sold its IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses to Aeris. Separately, AT&T revived its "Connected Solutions" business for 5G IoT services, while Telit acquired Thales' cellular IoT business, Google shuttered its IoT Core business and Johnson Controls acquired FogHorn.

More recently, equipment vendor Semtech unveiled a refreshed brand following its blockbuster acquisition of IoT vendor Sierra Wireless. And LoRa IoT network operator Senet announced a partnership for "future global 0G network access" with UnaBiz. UnaBiz last year acquired IoT network operator Sigfox.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
Sunrise’s Early 5G Commitment in Switzerland Bolsters 5G Leader position By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE