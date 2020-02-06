Altair's ALT1250 Cellular IoT Chipset is Globally Certified

Altair Semiconductor, a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, received its fifth operator certification of 2019 for its dual-mode cellular IoT Chipset, ALT1250, from Deutsche Telekom AG, one of the world’s leading mobile operators. The ALT1250 is now globally certified, with 15 carrier certifications dating back to 2018.

Deutsche Telekom is currently developing a portfolio of certified chipset modules, allowing end-users to add their devices to the network. Their certified LTE-M chipset, ALT1250, will allow for interoperability, faster time-to-market, wide deployment options and reduced operating costs.

Altair's dual-mode cellular IoT chipsets are the most advanced in the industry, providing the market's lowest power consumption, thus enabling the longest battery life for cellular IoT devices. Commercially available, they feature a hardware-based security framework and a rich set of features, including integrated SIM (iUICC), MCU, and GNSS, ideal for industrial and consumer IoT applications.

As a globally certified chipset, IoT product manufacturers can use the ALT1250 to design and manufacture connected devices for global markets without having to create alternate product versions for different markets or global regions.

"Deutsche Telekom's certification process is one of the most rigorous in the industry, and we are proud to have the ALT1250 validated by them," said Dima Feldman, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Altair Semiconductor. "As a globally certified chipset with over 15 carrier certifications, IoT developers and manufacturers can now use the ALT1250 chipset in connected devices in all markets."

The 15 CAT-M and NB-IoT carrier certifications of the ALT1250 chipset or ALT1250 based products include AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Softbank, KDDI, Docomo, Deutsche Telecom, Vodafone and Telstra. In addition, ALT1250-based products are approved by most operator’s networks accepting GCF or PTCRB certifications.

Altair Semiconductor