& cplSiteName &

Altair's ALT1250 Cellular IoT Chipset is Globally Certified

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/5/2020

Altair Semiconductor, a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, received its fifth operator certification of 2019 for its dual-mode cellular IoT Chipset, ALT1250, from Deutsche Telekom AG, one of the world’s leading mobile operators. The ALT1250 is now globally certified, with 15 carrier certifications dating back to 2018.

Deutsche Telekom is currently developing a portfolio of certified chipset modules, allowing end-users to add their devices to the network. Their certified LTE-M chipset, ALT1250, will allow for interoperability, faster time-to-market, wide deployment options and reduced operating costs.

Altair's dual-mode cellular IoT chipsets are the most advanced in the industry, providing the market's lowest power consumption, thus enabling the longest battery life for cellular IoT devices. Commercially available, they feature a hardware-based security framework and a rich set of features, including integrated SIM (iUICC), MCU, and GNSS, ideal for industrial and consumer IoT applications.

As a globally certified chipset, IoT product manufacturers can use the ALT1250 to design and manufacture connected devices for global markets without having to create alternate product versions for different markets or global regions.

"Deutsche Telekom's certification process is one of the most rigorous in the industry, and we are proud to have the ALT1250 validated by them," said Dima Feldman, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Altair Semiconductor. "As a globally certified chipset with over 15 carrier certifications, IoT developers and manufacturers can now use the ALT1250 chipset in connected devices in all markets."

The 15 CAT-M and NB-IoT carrier certifications of the ALT1250 chipset or ALT1250 based products include AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Softbank, KDDI, Docomo, Deutsche Telecom, Vodafone and Telstra. In addition, ALT1250-based products are approved by most operator’s networks accepting GCF or PTCRB certifications.

Altair Semiconductor

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers
By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance
By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
More Slideshows