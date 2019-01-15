& cplSiteName &

Huawei's Head of Sales in Poland Arrested

Phil Harvey
1/11/2019
50%
50%

Huawei's head of sales in Poland, identified in media reports as a Chinese national named Weijing W., has been arrested by the Polish government and charged with spying.

The New York Times reports that a Polish national and Orange employee was also arrested; both men pleaded not guilty and refused to answer questions.

A spokesman for the Polish security services told Reuters that the allegations were related to individual actions and were not linked directly to Huawei.

"Orange can confirm that an investigation by Polish authorities is ongoing," said an Orange Group spokesperson in an email to Light Reading. "The Group is following the development of this investigation with interest and will fully cooperate with any requests for information from the relevant authorities. At this stage, Orange does not have any further information regarding the investigation and cannot make any further comment. The Group will take all necessary measures to protect its interests, and in particular those of its Polish subsidiary and its customers, while ensuring that all due respect is taken with regards to the presumption of innocence."

Huawei didn't respond to requests for comment.

Apropos of nothing at all, then, Orange has ruled out using Huawei gear in France but continues to use the vendor's gear in Poland, where there are no national restrictions on the use of Chinese vendors in core telecom infrastructure.

Related posts:

— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 5-3, 2019, Viena, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G-Oriented Minimalist Core Network
By Zhaojiang Fang, for Huawei
VIVA & Huawei Strike Digital Oil in Kuwait
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics