& cplSiteName &

Consolidated Partners to Bring FTTP to Rural New Hampshire

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/22/2019
50%
50%

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. -- Consolidated Communications, Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, has announced the town of Chesterfield, N.H. voted in a recent, public meeting to enter into a public-private partnership with the Company to build a high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises Internet network directly to all homes and businesses with no associated property tax increase. Fiber-to-the-premises technology offers faster, highly reliable, broadband connectivity, which will be a significant boost to Internet speeds currently available in the rural town of Chesterfield.

“We were inspired by Chesterfield’s enthusiasm and willingness to work with us on a solution to improve and expand broadband services in their rural community,” said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product at Consolidated Communications. “Consolidated Communications is excited to deliver high-speed broadband Internet service to residents and businesses in Chesterfield at speeds of up to 1 GigaBit per second.”

New Hampshire towns were given the authority to issue bonds for broadband infrastructure when the state passed Senate Bill 170, sponsored by Sen. Jay Kahn and Rep. John Bordenet, last year. The arrangement is the first of its kind in the state.

Consolidated Communications

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Services Bring the Best 5G Into Reality
By Steven Wu, President of Consulting & Service Solution Sales Dept., Carrier BG, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics