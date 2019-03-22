Consolidated Partners to Bring FTTP to Rural New Hampshire

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. -- Consolidated Communications, Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, has announced the town of Chesterfield, N.H. voted in a recent, public meeting to enter into a public-private partnership with the Company to build a high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises Internet network directly to all homes and businesses with no associated property tax increase. Fiber-to-the-premises technology offers faster, highly reliable, broadband connectivity, which will be a significant boost to Internet speeds currently available in the rural town of Chesterfield.

“We were inspired by Chesterfield’s enthusiasm and willingness to work with us on a solution to improve and expand broadband services in their rural community,” said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product at Consolidated Communications. “Consolidated Communications is excited to deliver high-speed broadband Internet service to residents and businesses in Chesterfield at speeds of up to 1 GigaBit per second.”

New Hampshire towns were given the authority to issue bonds for broadband infrastructure when the state passed Senate Bill 170, sponsored by Sen. Jay Kahn and Rep. John Bordenet, last year. The arrangement is the first of its kind in the state.

