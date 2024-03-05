Sponsored By

FWA cheer spreads across the world

Wireless network operator executives from the US, India, Finland and elsewhere offered a mostly positive outlook on fixed wireless access (FWA) as a profitable offshoot of the 5G era.

Rob Pegoraro

March 5, 2024

4 Min Read
5G Fixed Wireless Access mobile antenna
(Source: Wirestock, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo)

Fixed wireless access is the slide that so many people left out of their 5G pitch decks in the early days of the technology.

But while 5G has yet to put self-driving cars on roads or equip robot surgeons with scalpels, it has opened residential broadband possibilities in markets around the world.

A panel last week at the MWC Barcelona trade show served up a global perspective on 5G FWA's advances. Short version: It's not just about T-Mobile and Verizon allowing millions of US customers to fire their cable Internet providers.

A market multiplier

"We expanded the market by offering FWA," said Aayush Bhatnagar, SVP at Jio Platforms. Selling the 5G service it markets as AirFiber, he said, let the Indian carrier profit from its mobile subscribers putting their devices on Wi- Fi at home: "FWA for us is like a service enabler."

Anna-Mari Ylihurula, SVP for corporate customers at DNA Oyj, said the Finnish carrier's addition of FWA greatly expanded its customer base – 53% of its FWA sign-ups have gone to people who were not already mobile customers.

Nene Satourou Maiga, CEO of Orange Botswana, pointed to FWA's cheaper connectivity in less dense markets.

"FTTH did not make sense," she said of fiber-to-the-home technology. "In that market, which is very low-density, it is not the best way to approach this."

(Panelists did not get into FWA's possible role in the US government's fiber-first ambitions to connect every American home to broadband.)

Orange Botswana launched 5G service in late 2022, Orange's first 5G on the continent, with FWA as part of the business plan.

"So far, we are quite happy with it," Maiga commented. "I do believe it's a futureproof solution to my market." 

The one American representative on the panel offered his own vote for FWA as a complement to a flourishing fiber business.

"That unlocked a whole new use case," said Joe Russo, Verizon's chief networking executive. "It's all based on mobility first, but wherever we have additional capacity, it's a great 5G use case to leverage the power of the wireless network."

Verizon has now topped 3 million FWA subscribers, a non-trivial fraction of its 7.4 million Fios fiber-broadband subscribers.

Data caps figured heavily in a FWA discussion hosted at MWC Barcelona in 2023. Since then they've surfaced in episodes like T-Mobile's addition of a deprioritization regime for intense FWA users. But they weren't discussed at this year's MWC show.

A slice could be nice

The panel did, however, offer some insight on the potential of network slicing to help carriers cope with growing FWA traffic

Bhatnagar gave slicing a thumbs-up, noting that Jio launched FWA as a separate slice from the standalone 5G mobile service that it inaugurated in 2022.

"We have been able to segregate demand and traffic of mobility and FWA customers," he said. "It will be possible to scale the service." 

Verizon's rollout of standalone 5G has hit repeated snags, but Russo said slicing would provide Verizon new options to "manage capacity in the network." 

Millimeter-wave frequencies also got an endorsement as a tool carriers can use to deal with the real problem of capacity constraints. 

"For sub-6, those networks are getting very congested between FWA and mobile users,"  observed Sandy Motley, Nokia's president for fixed networks.

"We see millimeter wave as a capacity layer over sub-6," Bhatnagar said. "We have seen very encouraging results."

Verizon's early backing of mmWave hasn't yielded much coverage, but Russo called it "a great tool to have in the toolbox" to address localized high data volumes.

The panelists all agreed that with fiber buildout not getting any cheaper – as Motley said, "it gets very expensive, as discussed, to have fiber cover 100% of your customers" – FWA's slice of the broadband business would only increase. 

Panel moderator Paul Lee, a partner at Deloitte, invited speakers to forecast how many people would be connected globally via FWA in 2030.

Motley offered the lowest estimate, 250 million. Maiga, Russo, and Ylihurula each suggested the total would hit 300 million. Bhatnagar was the most bullish, throwing out 400 million – "hopefully all with Jio."

Read more about:

MWC24

About the Author(s)

Rob Pegoraro

Rob Pegoraro

Contributor, Light Reading

Rob Pegoraro covers telecom, computers, gadgets, apps, and other things that beep or blink from the D.C. area since the mid-1990s. In addition to right here, you can find his work at such places as USA Today, Fast Company and Wirecutter, you can e-mail him at [email protected], find him on Twitter as @robpegoraro, and read more at robpegoraro.com.

See more from Rob Pegoraro
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

High-rise buildings in Hong Kong.
Finance
Roaming rebound helps narrow Hutchison loss
Roaming rebound helps narrow Hutchison loss

Mar 5, 2024

Pipes being laid to bring fiber communications to residential buildings
FTTX
Vermont to kick off fiber tech training program
Vermont to kick off fiber tech training program

Mar 5, 2024

Cellnex stand at MWC 2023
Finance
Eurobites: Cellnex reveals its Next Chapter, sells Irish unit
Eurobites: Cellnex reveals its Next Chapter, sells Irish unit

Mar 5, 2024

HPE boss Antonio Neri
AI & Machine Learning
HPE boss targets AI 'inference' sales after $14B Juniper deal
HPE boss targets AI 'inference' sales after $14B Juniper deal

Mar 5, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Globalstar CEO Paul Jacobs speaks at a recent industry gathering.
Private Networks
Globalstar execs: Opportunities are cooking
Globalstar execs: Opportunities are cooking
Sponsored Content
Delivering Affordable Broadband Everywhere
Delivering Affordable Broadband Everywhere
Sponsored Content
TELUS and Samsung Networks are bringing vRAN, Open RAN to Canada
TELUS and Samsung Networks are bringing vRAN, Open RAN to Canada