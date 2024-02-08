Sponsored By

Congress poised to gift billions to ISPs

Last week the House passed legislation that would extend 100% bonus depreciation of property for US businesses. TD Cowen analysts estimate it could save AT&T $1.5 billion in higher cash taxes, while Verizon could save up to $2 billion.

Mike Dano

February 8, 2024

3 Min Read
Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes. 3D illustration.
(Source: Cigdem Simsek/Alamy Stock Photo)

Legislation currently wending its way through Congress could extend 100% bonus depreciation of property for US businesses. That could add billions of dollars to the coffers of Internet service providers (ISPs) like Verizon, AT&T and Charter Communications.

"All said, AT&T, Verizon, and Charter stand to see a meaningful benefit if the new tax package can fully make it through the remainder of the legislative process," wrote the financial analysts at TD Cowen.

Thomson Reuters defines bonus depreciation as "a tax incentive designed to stimulate business investment by allowing companies to accelerate the depreciation of qualifying assets, such as equipment, rather than write them off over the useful life of the asset. This strategy can reduce a company's income tax, which in turn reduces its tax liability."

The new legislation would "provide significant financial benefits to ISPs," summarized Blair Levin, a policy adviser to New Street Research and a former high-level FCC official, in a note to investors.

Charter CFO Jessica Fischer agreed. "We do expect there to be a material benefit to cash taxes if the legislation were to go through," she said during the company's quarterly conference call, according to Seeking Alpha.

Billions in cash taxes

The House last week approved wide-ranging tax legislation that included a measure to extend 100% bonus depreciation for property placed into service by January 2026. As noted by the financial analysts at Wells Fargo, that bonus depreciation was set to decrease to 60% in 2024, from 80% in 2023.

"Bonus depreciation provides meaningful tax benefits for wireless and broadband providers with heavy capital investments," explained the TD Cowen analysts. "As the current legislation stands, 100% bonus depreciation is being phased out, creating significant cash tax headwinds in 2024."

The amounts are significant. The analysts estimated that AT&T will face $1.5 billion in higher cash taxes in 2024 if the legislation doesn't pass. Verizon would face up to $2 billion in higher taxes, while Charter would face up to $1.9 billion.

"The bonus depreciation phase-out would not have a meaningful impact on T-Mobile, as the company does not expect to be a significant cash taxpayer in 2024," they added.

The financial analysts at Well Fargo speculated about what network operators might do with their financial windfall, including using the money to expand their networks more quickly, to improve their financial footing, and potentially to engage in stock buybacks.

Indeed, during its recent analyst event, Verizon officials said the company would use the extra cash to invest into its network, to increase its shareholder dividend, and to pay down debt.

'Odds slightly favor passage'

However, the legislation hasn't yet been signed into law. It still must pass through the Senate and be signed by President Biden.

And given the upheavals this week in Congress – chaos that has affected everything from border security legislation to financial aid for Ukraine – there's a good chance that might not happen.

"There are enough uncertainties that no one should have a high level of conviction," wrote Levin, the policy adviser to New Street Research, citing the ongoing turmoil in Washington that has made "this Congress the least productive in history."

"Still, we think the odds slightly favor passage, as the Senate has an institutional desire to do something that will eventually lead to passage of the House bill or something close," he added.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

old colored fiber optic illustration
Broadband
Lumen to maintain fiber buildout pace in 2024 – but is it fast enough?
Lumen to maintain fiber buildout pace in 2024 – but is it fast enough?

Feb 8, 2024

World map with communication network on server room background
Network Automation
Ericsson wins Verizon's API biz
Ericsson wins Verizon's API biz

Feb 8, 2024

KT employees and CEO at a 5G site.
Finance
KT makes gains despite 29% fall in net income
KT makes gains despite 29% fall in net income

Feb 8, 2024

Conceptual art of ones and zeroes flowing down a data stream or pipe
Broadband
Average broadband usage on pace to surpass 1TB by 2029 – OpenVault
Average broadband usage on pace to surpass 1TB by 2029 – OpenVault

Feb 8, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband