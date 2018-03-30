Ticketmaster Network Guy Sings 'The Public Cloud Song' – Really

Mitch Wagner
3/30/2018
50%
50%

LOS ANGELES -- Open Networking Summit -- Network engineers are often also musicians, says Ticketmaster Principal Architect Francis Arigo, opening his keynote address by literally singing a song, accompanying himself on the guitar.

"I've been a network engineer for a number of years. One thing I've noticed is how many network engineers are also musicians," Arigo said Thursday.

The reason, he thinks: Timing is critical to both networks and music. "The reason that network engineers are often good engineers is because we've been subnetting all our lives," he said.

And then he launched into song: "The Public Cloud Song," sung to the tune of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

Unfortunately, we don't have a recording. But here's what it looked like:

And here's a wide-angle shot, showing the lyrics.

Full-size, more readable.

Boost your knowledge of cloud-native software and innovations driving data center transformations! Join us in Austin at the fifth-annual Big Communications Event May 14-16. The event is free for communications service providers -- secure your seat today!

"That was the theme song at Ticketmaster when we started our journey to hybrid cloud," Arigo said. The company initially hoped to shutter its data centers and go to public cloud. But that proved impractical. For more on that, see: TicketMaster: 'Self-Inflicted DDoS' Is Our Business.

Arigo's song reminds us of this thing that happened at a recent Dell EMC World: Dude Plays 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on Weird Homemade Marimba at Dell EMC World

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on Facebook Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
The Essential Guide to Preparing your Network for Cloud
The State of the Platform as a Service Market
SAP Cloud Platform
SAP Cloud Platform Infographic
SAP Cloud Platform Solution Brief
The Multi-Cloud Maze: 5 Principles for Success
Software-Defined Branch: A New Foundation for the WAN and Branch IT
Ovum 2018 Trends to Watch: Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing: The Secret Security Protector for IoT
Case Study: Evolution of Wide Area Networking
SD-WAN: Answering the Demands of the Cloud-Based IT ecosystem
Case study: Exponential-e
Case study: Global Oil Corporation
Private Cloud 101: Move at the Speed of Business
Healthcare Faces the Promise & Perils of the Cloud
OVERRATED/UNDERRATED: 9 Cloud Technologies That are Under-Appreciated or Overhyped
Mergers, Acquisitions & IPOs Are Rocking the Cloud
Google’s Big Enterprise Cloud Bet
Cloud Skills: What’s Hot?
From Ripples to Waves – How the Evolution of Consumer Demands Changed Cloud Communications
Get Ready for the Cloud X.0
Cloud Communications in the modern workplace – a Mitel whitepaper
Cloud Transformation
The Programmable Network Cloud
An Economic Study of the Hyperscale Data Center
Consumable Datacenter Networking Brochure
Unconstrained Datacenter Networks for the Cloud Era
Mobilizing Real Time Communications: Transformation of business communications
How Cloud Communications is Opening Up Possibilities (and Floor Space)
Educational Resources Archive
Enterprise Cloud Webinars
Archived Webinars
Enterprise Cloud Poll
Twitter Feed