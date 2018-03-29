& cplSiteName &

VMware Buys E8 for Endpoint Security

Mitch Wagner
3/29/2018
VMware is buying the technology and team of E8 Security, to bolster automation.

E8 automates discovering user and device behaviors indicative of advanced threats, according to a post announcing the sale on Wednesday by E8 CEO Matt Jones.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) will add E8's capabilities to its digital workspace platform, VMware Workspace One, according to VMware's post announcing the sale, by Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager of VMWare's End-User Computing (EUC) business.

E8 uses behavior analytics to discover malicious activity, learning user and device behavior to reduce "alert fatigue" and speed up threat detection. Advanced threat protection guards against malware, insider, targeted and unknown threats using machine learning. And the technology ingests and correlates data sources "to help secure the evolving digital workspace," Dhawan says.

Workspace One is a VMware platform to deliver and manage apps on any device, integrating access control, application management and multi-platform endpoint management, available in the cloud or on-premises.

Founded in 2013, E8 raised $21.8 million in three funding rounds, according to Crunchbase. Terms of the VMware acquisition were not disclosed.

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on Facebook Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading

