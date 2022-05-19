Boingo's Zeto teases networking convergence and private wireless ambitions

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Michael Zeto, a former AT&T executive, was recently promoted to the role of chief commercial officer (CCO) of Boingo, acquired by digital infrastructure giant DigitalBridge roughly one year ago. In a wide-ranging conversation, Zeto discusses Boingo's strategy as a part of DigitalBridge, as well as the company's work to deploy converged networking solutions for some of its biggest customers. And, in looking into the future, Zeto discusses how Boingo views its opportunities in the market for private wireless networking.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading