Optical M&A: OFC 2019 Is a Couples Retreat, Not a Singles Cruise

SAN DIEGO -- OFC2019 -- As industry participants and investors attend OFC this week, it's easy to find oneself playing matchmaker -- thinking about what M&A transactions in the optical space may come in 2019.

After all, last year, Lumentum shocked investors with the announcement of its intent to acquire Oclaro just before the show opened. Having worked on Wall Street for 12 years, I'd say that guessing the timing of the announcement of an M&A transaction is a fool's errand. That said, it's still interesting to think through some possible company combinations.

M&A activity has been quite strong in the past year in the optical components and systems industries. There's a hunger for consolidation and optical assets are scarce and valued. However, all this activity of late may mean that we may see a little less activity in the near-term.

Acquisitions, like weddings, are expensive, and it takes a while for two companies that have recently combined to achieve wedded bliss. Integration requires a lot of management attention (Lumentum keeps yelling at Oclaro for leaving the toilet seat up!), and many recent and pending transactions in the space have increased or will increase the debt load of acquiring companies. It's hard to deny that a lot of aggregate industry "buying power" is currently off the "dating" circuit.

In that light, one might view the OFC 2019 trade show as more of a "couples retreat" than a "singles cruise," where sparks could fly between two companies in a dimly lit conference room. (When the "love" is right, the intimate audience of bankers and lawyers disappears into the background!) We'd note that many companies have recently, to twist Gwyneth's Paltrow's famous phrase, "consciously coupled." Here's a list:

Lumentum is now only beginning to digest Oclaro (the transaction closed on December 10).

I-VI awaiting approval for the Finisar acquisition. Finisar itself was previously seen by investors as an acquirer itself, thus this transaction potentially eliminates two bidders in the components space.

Infinera is working through the integration with Coriant; notably, the shares are down 32% since the announcement of the acquisition and have underperformed the NASDAQ composite by 40% in the same time period. Not the most encouraging feedback from investors!

Koch Industries' Molex announced it had gobbled up WSS player Nistica in September 2018.