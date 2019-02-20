& cplSiteName &

Ciena Unveils WaveLogic 5 Tech

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/20/2019
50%
50%

HANOVER, MD. -- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is extending its leadership in coherent optics with its latest WaveLogic technology that supports greater scale, programmability and intelligence from network edge to core.

As cloud, IoT, video, 5G, Fiber Deep and edge computing continue to create unpredictability for network operators of all types, customer demand is increasing for coherent optical solutions spanning long-haul, metro, 4G/5G access, and data center interconnect (DCI) applications. Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 innovation addresses these customer requirements through a range of coherent solutions for vastly improved network economics, reach, cost, power and footprint.

The market-leading Ciena technology will be delivered in two solutions – WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) and WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n) – to address the need for both performance-optimized and footprint-optimized solutions. In WL5e, tunable bandwidth up to 800G provides significant efficiency advantages over 600G solutions and allows customers to take greater advantage of the pending introduction of 400G interfaces in the data center. In WL5n, a range of form factors allows customers to choose the best option in meeting network architecture requirements for certain applications based on specific space, power and operational requirements.

Key Facts:

  • WL5e provides programmable capacity in 50G increments over the industry’s first single-wavelength 800G solution. The technology leapfrogs the nearest competitive offerings by delivering 50 percent more capacity per wavelength and up to 20 percent higher spectral efficiency. WL5e also enables an elegant evolution to emerging 400GbE-interface routers, with the ability to efficiently transport 400GbE client rates at any distance, from across the metro to across the ocean.

  • WL5n addresses the market of footprint-optimized coherent solutions for 100G-400G applications. It supports a range of solutions that meet specific space, power and operational requirements, from standalone pluggables for 400ZR single-span DCI applications, to extended-temperature, standards-based optical modules for access applications, to compact coherent optics with seamless photonic layer integration for certain metro/regional applications.

  • With WaveLogic 5, Ciena has focused its investment in key foundational technologies beyond digital signal processing (DSP) to include high-speed electro-optic components based on both silicon photonics and indium phosphide. This gives Ciena full control of the design of its coherent optical solutions to accelerate innovation and deliver significant time-to-market and cost advantages for customers.

  • The WaveLogic 5 solutions will begin to become available in the second half of 2019. WL5e and WL5n technology will be offered across Ciena’s Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios, and will also be made available for use in third-party equipment via Ciena’s Optical Microsystems portfolio.

    Executive Comments:

  • “With WaveLogic 5 Ciena continues to push the boundaries of coherent optics and create a solution that will help reduce cost per bit and speed up our ability to turn up services more efficiently. This is critical in today’s highly competitive environment driven by our customers’ relentless demand for greater connectivity and bandwidth-consuming services.”
    ­- Neil J. McRae, Chief Architect, BT

  • “Ciena is an established technical leader in coherent transmission and a trusted partner to network operators seeking to deploy the most advanced equipment possible. With the WaveLogic 5 family, Ciena raises the bar once more for the optical networking market. WaveLogic 5 incorporates aggressive vertical integration coupled with a more open business strategy and a bold technical vision surpassing the goals of any of the earlier WaveLogic generations.”
    - Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst, Cignal AI

  • “An important part of Ciena’s success has always been our ability to anticipate market trends and strategically invest and out-innovate the competition to solve our customers business problems. WaveLogic 5 is another example of that leadership ability at work, underpinned by the financial strength, global scale and superior engineering expertise that affords us the confidence in continuing to deliver as promised on our forward roadmap commitments.”
    - Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President of Global Products and Services, Ciena

    (3)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    tojofay
    50%
    50%
    tojofay,
     User Rank: Light Sabre
    2/20/2019 | 4:50:29 PM
    Re: Infinera
    Yesterday, one day BEFORE today: https://www.infinera.com/infinera-launches-the-infinite-network-a-disruptive-architecture-to-simplify-network-scalability-and-automation/
    tojofay
    50%
    50%
    tojofay,
     User Rank: Light Sabre
    2/20/2019 | 4:45:19 PM
    Re: Infinera
    Could we get a compare and contrast exercise here? 
    tojofay
    50%
    50%
    tojofay,
     User Rank: Light Sabre
    2/20/2019 | 4:43:53 PM
    Infinera
    ps://www.infinera.com/infinera-announces-ice6-the-next-generation-infinite-capacity-engine-featuring-800g-waves/

     

    I
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    April 2, 2019, New York, New York
    April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
    May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 21, 2019, Nice, France
    September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
    October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    June 20, 2019
    Adopting Cloud Computing
    July 18, 2019
    Bracing for the 5G Era
    September 19, 2019
    Bringing HDR video to Life
    October 17, 2019
    Automating the Cable Network
    November 14, 2019
    Securing the Cable Network
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    The Right Insight to the Right Person at the Right Time
    By Tom Griffin, VP Strategic Alliances, SevOne
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
    More Slideshows
    Infographics