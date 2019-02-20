Ciena Unveils WaveLogic 5 Tech

HANOVER, MD. -- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is extending its leadership in coherent optics with its latest WaveLogic technology that supports greater scale, programmability and intelligence from network edge to core.

As cloud, IoT, video, 5G, Fiber Deep and edge computing continue to create unpredictability for network operators of all types, customer demand is increasing for coherent optical solutions spanning long-haul, metro, 4G/5G access, and data center interconnect (DCI) applications. Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 innovation addresses these customer requirements through a range of coherent solutions for vastly improved network economics, reach, cost, power and footprint.

The market-leading Ciena technology will be delivered in two solutions – WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) and WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n) – to address the need for both performance-optimized and footprint-optimized solutions. In WL5e, tunable bandwidth up to 800G provides significant efficiency advantages over 600G solutions and allows customers to take greater advantage of the pending introduction of 400G interfaces in the data center. In WL5n, a range of form factors allows customers to choose the best option in meeting network architecture requirements for certain applications based on specific space, power and operational requirements.

Key Facts:

WL5e provides programmable capacity in 50G increments over the industry’s first single-wavelength 800G solution. The technology leapfrogs the nearest competitive offerings by delivering 50 percent more capacity per wavelength and up to 20 percent higher spectral efficiency. WL5e also enables an elegant evolution to emerging 400GbE-interface routers, with the ability to efficiently transport 400GbE client rates at any distance, from across the metro to across the ocean.

WL5n addresses the market of footprint-optimized coherent solutions for 100G-400G applications. It supports a range of solutions that meet specific space, power and operational requirements, from standalone pluggables for 400ZR single-span DCI applications, to extended-temperature, standards-based optical modules for access applications, to compact coherent optics with seamless photonic layer integration for certain metro/regional applications.

With WaveLogic 5, Ciena has focused its investment in key foundational technologies beyond digital signal processing (DSP) to include high-speed electro-optic components based on both silicon photonics and indium phosphide. This gives Ciena full control of the design of its coherent optical solutions to accelerate innovation and deliver significant time-to-market and cost advantages for customers.

The WaveLogic 5 solutions will begin to become available in the second half of 2019. WL5e and WL5n technology will be offered across Ciena’s Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios, and will also be made available for use in third-party equipment via Ciena’s Optical Microsystems portfolio. Executive Comments:

“With WaveLogic 5 Ciena continues to push the boundaries of coherent optics and create a solution that will help reduce cost per bit and speed up our ability to turn up services more efficiently. This is critical in today’s highly competitive environment driven by our customers’ relentless demand for greater connectivity and bandwidth-consuming services.”

­- Neil J. McRae, Chief Architect, BT

“Ciena is an established technical leader in coherent transmission and a trusted partner to network operators seeking to deploy the most advanced equipment possible. With the WaveLogic 5 family, Ciena raises the bar once more for the optical networking market. WaveLogic 5 incorporates aggressive vertical integration coupled with a more open business strategy and a bold technical vision surpassing the goals of any of the earlier WaveLogic generations.”

- Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst, Cignal AI