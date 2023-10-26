Sponsored By

Liberty Global: 5G SA is among 'tech stacks' to transition telcos to tech cosLiberty Global: 5G SA is among 'tech stacks' to transition telcos to tech cos

Liberty Global's Madalina Suceveanu said certain technologies will be critical in moving the needle for telcos to transition to tech cos. One such technology is 5G standalone.

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

October 26, 2023

3 Min Read
James Crawshaw, Omdia; Colin Bannon, BT Business; Chris Hogg, NGMN Alliance; and Madalina Suceveanu, Liberty Global.
(From L to R) James Crawshaw, practice leader, Omdia; Colin Bannon, CTO, BT Business; Chris Hogg, program manager, NGMN Alliance; and Madalina Suceveanu, managing director, Liberty Global.(Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)

PARIS – Network X 2023 – Telcos' longstanding envy of the speed at which hyperscalers innovate new services has translated in recent years to a desire to rebrand from telcos to "tech cos."

Madalina Suceveanu, managing director of mobile and cloud for Liberty Global, said in a panel this morning that certain technologies will be critical in moving the needle for telcos to transition to tech cos. One such technology is 5G standalone (5G SA).

Suceveanu said 5G SA is a "proper tech stack" that will provide operators with the foundation needed to speed up the development of new technologies and managed enterprise services.

"5G SA is a fully cloud-based, service-based type of architecture," said Suceveanu. She explained that 5G SA is also foundational to furthering network automation and providing "faster capacity upgrades" in the network.

Suceveanu added that in moving from a telco to tech co, operators need to transform their business culture and the time to market for new services. Digitizing internal processes will also be a key way for service providers to improve the customer experience, she said.

The transition to tech co also requires the "convergence of multiple disciplines" where DevOps and SecOps combine into "more of a Net/Sec/DevOps team, and we're emerging our skills as well," said panelist Colin Bannon, CTO for BT Business. In addition to upskilling employees and creating more collaborative teams, Bannon said operators should co-innovate alongside customers.

Related:DT, Three UK among service providers resisting public cloud adoption

Telcos should also focus less on reselling hypserscalers' services and more on co-creation of new technologies to "solve for specific customer problems," he added. This process isn't necessarily easy, however, for either party.

"It's very hard from a hyperscaler's perspective to work with an individual telco that's just in one country, because the amount of development overhead becomes difficult," said Bannon.

'World's worst night club'

Co-creation is also a challenging proposition for service providers, many of whom saw hyperscalers as existential threat a few years ago, he said.

"On the data side, I would describe [hyperscalers] as the world's worst night club. It's free to get the data in, but you have to pay to get it back out," said Bannon. Data privacy concerns were brought up earlier this week at Network X – Light Reading's Iain Morris explained in a video why Deutsche Telekom and Three UK are among operators that aren't ready to go all-in on use of the public cloud to support telco and IT workloads.

Related:Deputy CEO: Orange's 5G SA rollout in Europe to support its private network push

"I think people get the impression that everything's moving into the public cloud, but that doesn't seem to be the case," said Morris. "There's a lot happening on the IT side – the OSS and the BSS – but when it comes to the core network, even less so with the radio access network, there's not a lot happening outside one or two examples such as Dish putting everything inside AWS."

While there will likely be concerns over data sharing for the near term, Liberty Global's Suceveanu pointed out that a benefit of partnering with hyperscalers is providing telcos with the ability to launch new services quickly and at scale.

Read more about:

Network X

About the Author(s)

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

Senior Editor

Kelsey is a senior editor at Light Reading, co-host of the Light Reading podcast, and host of the "What's the story?" podcast.

Her interest in the telecom world started with a PR position at Connect2 Communications, which led to a communications role at the FREEDM Systems Center, a smart grid research lab at N.C. State University. There, she orchestrated their webinar program across college campuses and covered research projects such as the center's smart solid-state transformer.

Kelsey enjoys reading four (or 12) books at once, watching movies about space travel, crafting and (hoarding) houseplants.

Kelsey is based in Raleigh, N.C.

See more from Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Dish Wireless tower and woman tech
Open RAN
Dish's 5G speeds, VoNR performance in Vegas show improvement
Dish's 5G speeds, VoNR performance in Vegas show improvement

Oct 27, 2023

Charter/Spectrum rural broadband buildout construction teams at work
Cable Technology
Charter's more aggressive rural expansion might push out HFC upgrades
Charter's more aggressive rural expansion might push out HFC upgrades

Oct 27, 2023

Laying fiber optic and electricity cables in the snow in rural Finland
Cable Technology
Fears about lead recede for AT&T, Verizon
Fears about lead recede for AT&T, Verizon

Oct 27, 2023

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: News from altafiber, Charter, Lumen and more
The Buildout: News from altafiber, Charter, Lumen and more

Oct 27, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Orange Campus in Montpellier, France
Sustainability
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands
Orange aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, despite growing usage demands

Oct 27, 2023

Cable Technology
Pioneering a Change in the Cable Business
Pioneering a Change in the Cable Business

Oct 27, 2023

Kelsey Ziser
FTTX
Mixed support for 25G PON doesn't slow Nokia, Google Fiber
Mixed support for 25G PON doesn't slow Nokia, Google Fiber

Oct 26, 2023

Optical Networking
Converged Optical Routing with Coherent Optics
Converged Optical Routing with Coherent Optics

Oct 26, 2023

Deutsche Telekom logo
Cloud
DT, Three UK among service providers resisting public cloud adoption
DT, Three UK among service providers resisting public cloud adoption

Oct 25, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News
Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE