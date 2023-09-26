Eurobites: Telefónica sharpens cloud focusEurobites: Telefónica sharpens cloud focus
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Snowflake's in Europe; that BT Digital Voice rollout in full; Orange snaps up e-health companies.
September 26, 2023
Telefónica has signed an agreement with Ericsson committing the two companies to exploring ways of accelerating the development and deployment of cloud-native open networks. The pair will also look at way of deploying cloud RAN sites with a high degree of automation, drawing on Ericsson's rApps technology. (See Ericsson will make open RAN kit, but there's a catch.)
Telefónica's IT services unit, Telefónica Tech, is to start selling Snowflake's multicloud data analytics platform in Europe as part of its range of enterprise services. Snowflake, based in the US, describes itself as a data cloud company and says its software helps reveal new insights and create previously unforeseen business opportunities.
BT has announced the full schedule for the rollout of its controversial Digital Voice program in the UK, which sees it make the switch from analogue to digital landlines. The process has already started in two BT regions, the East Midlands and Yorkshire & the Humber, and next up (in fall 2023) are North West and London, followed by West Midlands, South East, Wales and East Anglia in spring 2024, and North East, Scotland and South West in summer 2024. Despite the soothing words of its press release, it could be a rough ride for the operator.
Klaus Werner is taking over as the managing director of Telekom Deutschland's business unit, replacing Hagen Rickmann, who is leaving the company. Werner has been part of the Deutsche Telekom group for nearly 30 years and since 2014 he has served as Telekom Deutschland's chief financial officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for around 10,500 employees.
Enovacom, Orange's healthcare data company, is to acquire NEHS Digital and Xperis. NEHS Digital is a distributor of healthcare systems, particularly in medical imaging, while Xperis is a specialist in healthcare data interoperability. The deal, if it goes through, will add more than 600 employees to the Enovacom payroll. Enovacom became a part of Orange in 2018.
UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 is to include security software from F-Secure in its Voom Fibre Bundle broadband packages for small businesses at no extra charge. Up to 15 devices can be registered for F-Secure protection – any more than that and the business starts paying.
