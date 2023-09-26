Sponsored By

Eurobites: Telefónica sharpens cloud focusEurobites: Telefónica sharpens cloud focus

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Snowflake's in Europe; that BT Digital Voice rollout in full; Orange snaps up e-health companies.

Paul Rainford

September 26, 2023

2 Min Read
A logo sign outside of an office block occupied by Telefonica in Barcelona
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Telefónica has signed an agreement with Ericsson committing the two companies to exploring ways of accelerating the development and deployment of cloud-native open networks. The pair will also look at way of deploying cloud RAN sites with a high degree of automation, drawing on Ericsson's rApps technology. (See Ericsson will make open RAN kit, but there's a catch.)

  • Telefónica's IT services unit, Telefónica Tech, is to start selling Snowflake's multicloud data analytics platform in Europe as part of its range of enterprise services. Snowflake, based in the US, describes itself as a data cloud company and says its software helps reveal new insights and create previously unforeseen business opportunities.

  • BT has announced the full schedule for the rollout of its controversial Digital Voice program in the UK, which sees it make the switch from analogue to digital landlines. The process has already started in two BT regions, the East Midlands and Yorkshire & the Humber, and next up (in fall 2023) are North West and London, followed by West Midlands, South East, Wales and East Anglia in spring 2024, and North East, Scotland and South West in summer 2024. Despite the soothing words of its press release, it could be a rough ride for the operator.

  • Klaus Werner is taking over as the managing director of Telekom Deutschland's business unit, replacing Hagen Rickmann, who is leaving the company. Werner has been part of the Deutsche Telekom group for nearly 30 years and since 2014 he has served as Telekom Deutschland's chief financial officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for around 10,500 employees.

  • Enovacom, Orange's healthcare data company, is to acquire NEHS Digital and Xperis. NEHS Digital is a distributor of healthcare systems, particularly in medical imaging, while Xperis is a specialist in healthcare data interoperability. The deal, if it goes through, will add more than 600 employees to the Enovacom payroll. Enovacom became a part of Orange in 2018.

  • UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 is to include security software from F-Secure in its Voom Fibre Bundle broadband packages for small businesses at no extra charge. Up to 15 devices can be registered for F-Secure protection – any more than that and the business starts paying.

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice

Featured Videos

Leading Lights Awards 2023 logo
Network Automation
Light Reading's Leading Lights 2023: The Winners
Light Reading's Leading Lights 2023: The Winners

Sep 25, 2023

Samsung's Sanjay Kodali on Demand for Fixed Wireless Access and Benefits for MNOs
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
Samsung's Sanjay Kodali on Demand for Fixed Wireless Access and Benefits for MNOs
Samsung's Sanjay Kodali on Demand for Fixed Wireless Access and Benefits for MNOs

Sep 14, 2023

What's the Story? 'Brainless robots' are smarter than you think
AI & Machine Learning
What's the Story? 'Brainless robots' are smarter than you think
What's the Story? 'Brainless robots' are smarter than you think

Sep 14, 2023

Combined C+L, the attractive way to increase fiber capacity
Cable Technology
Combined C+L, the attractive way to increase fiber capacity
Combined C+L, the attractive way to increase fiber capacity

Sep 13, 2023

400G+ Ultra-high speed development trends
Cable Technology
400G+ Ultra-high speed development trends
400G+ Ultra-high speed development trends

Sep 13, 2023

Recently Added
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE