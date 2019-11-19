Aryaka Debuts Regional SD-WAN Connectivity

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Aryaka, the cloud-first WAN company and end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, today significantly expanded its portfolio of managed SD-WAN offerings delivered via its newly branded SmartServices platform. Expanding beyond its flagship SmartConnect offering that delivers connectivity-as-a-service, Aryaka introduced four additional "as-a-service" offerings that include network and application acceleration, multi-cloud networking, managed security and actionable insights.

With its managed service offering and integrated solution that brings together a global network and a complete SD-WAN technology stack, Aryaka is extremely well positioned to differentiate itself and disrupt the fragmented set of "do-it-yourself" box vendors as well as traditional service providers.

In the Gartner report, "Forecast: Enterprise Networking Connectivity Growth Trends, Worldwide, 2018–2023, 2019 Update," published on October 4, 2019, Gartner analysts estimate global SD-WAN Managed Services within the Connectivity and Managed Services market to grow at a 76.1 percent CAGR to approximately $5.7B by 2023. Further, within the Connectivity and Managed Services market, IP MPLS' CAGR is expected to decrease by 5.0 percent globally by 2023, while Internet's CAGR is expected to increase by 2.4 percent globally in the same time frame.¹

We believe Aryaka's expanded portfolio of managed SmartServices are expected to benefit from this growth globally. The comprehensive portfolio includes:

Aryaka SmartConnect – Connectivity as-a-service offering with global and new regional offers, last mile and HybridWAN

Aryaka SmartOptimize – Network and application acceleration as-a-service featuring TurboNet and TurboApp

Aryaka SmartCloud – Managed multi-cloud networking as-a-service for public clouds, SaaS providers and partner clouds

Aryaka SmartSecure – Security as-a-service including managed firewall offering and network function virtualization (NFV) capability for pureplay firewall products

Aryaka SmartInsights – Actionable insights-as-a-service powered by MyAryaka cloud portal

All of Aryaka's service offerings would be managed, orchestrated and monitored globally with its industry leading SmartManage offering that includes global NOCs, 24 X 7 customer support and global service level agreements (SLAs). Together, these form the industry's most comprehensive SD-WAN offering, delivering the industry's best application performance.

To better serve this market, Aryaka is now taking its premier global SD-WAN offering and making it available for regional deployments with optional application acceleration technology. With pre-defined regional clusters and points-of-presence, for the first time Aryaka is now offering a highly affordable, fully managed regional WAN that delivers the same quality of experience as its global SD-WAN offering. Customers choosing regional offers can seamlessly upgrade to a global SD-WAN with no disruption. With regional, global and the recently announced HybridWAN that includes internet breakouts, Aryaka offers customers the greatest choice of consumable SD-WAN offerings in the industry today.

Managed Security-as-a-Service

Aryaka is also announcing a new service focused on managed security for SD-WAN deployments. Leveraging its Network Function Virtualization (NFV) architecture and its security capabilities on the ANAP secure converged edge, the first offering will integrate with Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) from Palo Alto Networks and extend to other vendors in the coming months.

General Availability:

Aryaka's SmartConnect global SD-WAN is available now. SmartConnect regional and HybridWAN offerings will be generally available in Q1 2020. The fully packaged versions of Aryaka's SmartOptimize, SmartCloud and SmartInsights, as well as Aryaka's SmartSecure managed firewall as-a-service, will be generally available in Q1 2020.

Aryaka