Firstlight, ThinkAnalytics team on OTT personalization

TORONTO and LONDON – Firstlight Media and ThinkAnalytics are partnering to enable OTT and pay-TV providers to deploy powerful new cloud-native personalization capabilities that drive long-term subscriber value.

The two companies will leverage Firstlight Media's content management system (CMS) and ThinkAnalytics' best-in-class cloud-native Content Discovery Platform to empower product owners and programmers to deliver personalized viewing experiences that combine the best of human editorial and AI-powered recommendations.

Firstlight's CMS offers real-time metadata management, pre-integration of third-party enrichment providers, storefront previsualization tools with real-time and scheduled publishing, and editable electronic program guides. The integration with ThinkAnalytics' cloud-native Content Discovery Platform will increase the ability of Firstlight's CMS to deliver enhanced personalized recommendations and content discovery based on a wide range of defined or customized use cases that are proven to boost viewer engagement.

Firstlight Media and ThinkAnalytics will discuss solutions for more powerful personalization during an IBC Showcase event on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3:00 p.m. BST. The panel will feature: Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media; Juan Martin, CTO and co-founder of Firstlight Media; Gabriel Berger, CEO of ThinkAnalytics; and Bryan Bossard, directof of strategic accounts for ThinkAnalytics. Colin Dixon, chief analyst and founder of nScreenMedia, will moderate the discussion.

Firstlight Media

ThinkAnalytics